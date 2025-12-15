I Tried And Ranked 9 Starbucks Drinks With Less Than 10 Grams Of Sugar

Starbucks is one of the world's biggest coffee chains, and for good reason. With dozens of delicious drinks, pastries, foods, and merchandise items, Starbucks has made a name for itself as a provider of unique coffeehouse experiences. While the coffee shop prides itself on having a variety of drink options, Starbucks has also become notorious for the sugar content in its products, which veers towards extreme in some cases.

The American Heart Association recommends that men consume no more than 36 grams of added sugar per day and women consume no more than 25 grams per day. A "tall" 12-ounce Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte exceeds that recommendation, with a reported 38 grams of sugar. Between caramel drizzles, sweet cream foam, and dessert-flavored syrups, finding a low-sugar drink at Starbucks can seem like a struggle for customers.

To help Starbucks fans who are looking to minimize their sugar intake, I bought nine Starbucks drinks with less than 10 grams of sugar in a 12-ounce serving. I reviewed them based on qualities including product originality, taste, mouthfeel, product value, and nutritional value. In the end, I feel confident that this list, which is ranked from worst to best, can help steer a sugar-conscious sipper into their next favorite drink at Starbucks.