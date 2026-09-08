8 Pumpkin Drinks To Order At Your Favorite Coffee Chains In 2026
Whether you've been holding off until September to get your first pumpkin spice coffee of the season or are looking to branch out from your usual spot, now is the right time to check out the fall menus at your favorite coffee chains. In our list, you'll find some standard pumpkin spice lattes along with creative takes on the seasonal flavor. Note that not every option may be available where you live, as some of the chains below are regional.
While we focused on chain coffee shops, it's always worth checking out your local options to see what pumpkin creations they have on their menus. For example, Onyx Coffee Lab in Arkansas — which was named the best coffee shop in the world – has offered inventive seasonal drinks like a miso pumpkin latte in past years. If Onyx isn't close to you, check out our guide to the best cozy coffee shop in every state to find a spot with the right fall vibes to curl up with a pumpkin-flavored drink. In our list below, devotees of chains like Dutch Bros, Dunkin', and Starbucks will find delicious creations — some old, some new; some over-the-top, some simple — that are available across the country.
Dutch Bros Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Hot Latte
Dutch Bros combines pumpkin and salted caramel in its Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée lineup. You can get the combo of syrups in the chain's hot and cold coffee, chai, and freeze drinks. Each one comes with Dutch Bros' soft top (which is similar to a cold foam). Pumpkin syrup is drizzled on top, along with raw sugar. Not rich enough? Get it as a breve, which replaces the 2% milk with half-and-half. Don't want coffee to get in the way of the sweet goodness? Order it as a shake instead.
Dunkin' Pumpkin Cloud Dunkalatte
Dunkin's Pumpkin Cloud Dunkalatte is made with pumpkin swirl, sweet cold foam, espresso, and the chain's coffee milk, which is milk blended with a coffee extract. A sprinkling of cinnamon sugar dusts the top for some extra fall sweetness. Although customers are saying this year's Dunkin' pumpkin flavor is a little more muted, there's nothing an extra shot of syrup can't fix!
Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks first released the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003. We don't know for sure if Starbucks invented the PSL, but the company definitely made it the seasonal institution it is today. The chain's Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is made with two pumps of vanilla syrup, pumpkin cream cold foam, and pumpkin spice topping. The cold foam is orange with a bit of actual pumpkin in it, giving the cold brew a rich, sweet flavor.
Tim Hortons Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp
In the fall, Tim Hortons adds pumpkin syrup to just about all of its drinks. An Iced Capp is the chain's frozen coffee drink with whipped cream, and it's many customers' preferred vehicle for pumpkin spice. "I personally LOVE the pumpkin spice [Iced Capp] a lot more than the latte," wrote one poster on Reddit. "I feel like you can't taste the pumpkin [flavor] as much in the latte as you can in the [Iced Capp]." Get it with a pumpkin muffin to double your seasonal feels.
Peet's Pumpkin Latte
Peet's Pumpkin Latte is a straightforward pumpkin spice latte with steamed milk and pumpkin pie flavoring. This isn't an over-the-top mocha-pumpkin-Peetalatte with cold foams, special milks, and a Dubai chocolate core. The simplicity is refreshing. A Reddit commenter recommended it for its straightforwardness and lack of extreme sweetness compared to Starbucks. In 2023, Peet's unveiled a whole line of plant-based menu items, and a poster on Facebook called the vegan pumpkin spice latte "pretty tasty."
Caribou Pumpkin White Mocha
If you're not familiar with Caribou Coffee, that just means you don't live in Minnesota or North Dakota, where the chain is more popular than Starbucks and Dunkin'. In Caribou's Pumpkin White Mocha, white chocolate chips are melted into the steamed milk, which complements its real pumpkin, espresso, and whipped cream. More white chocolate chips are added on top. The chain considers the drink to be in the middle of its pumpkin flavor scale; the iced version with cold foam was deemed the least pumpkin-y, and the Pumpkin Espresso Shaker contains the most pumpkin flavor.
Intelligentsia Pumpkin Pie Latte
With only a few locations in the United States (and four in Korea), Intelligentsia is a smaller chain that focuses on quality. Its Pumpkin Pie Latte uses house-made syrup and cold foam (for the iced version). The small chain uses its Black Cat espresso blend – a coffee you can use at home to elevate your morning routine – in its espresso drinks to bring a bright acidity and sweetness with its notes of cherry, cola, and orange. The shop's other fall seasonal drink is a Black Sesame Honey Latte.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Extreme Pumpkin Ice Blended drink
The Southern California chain The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is known for its Ice Blended drinks, fitting for a coffee shop in a warm part of the country. The chain started making frozen coffee drinks back in 1987. The Extreme Pumpkin Ice Blended has double the caffeine and no milk, making it all pumpkin, espresso, and ice. If that's too much, there is the tamer Iced Pumpkin Cream Latte with a cold foam, and a toasty Iced Pumpkin Hojicha Latte that uses roasted green tea.