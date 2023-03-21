Peet's Coffee Unveils Plant-Based Menu Items For 'Earth Month'
Spring is officially here. Flowers are blooming and the days are getting warmer and longer. Another sign that spring is dawning? New seasonal menus at coffee shops. Starbucks is not the only coffee chain to celebrate a new season with new drinks. Peet's Coffee is no stranger to launching seasonal menus throughout the year.
Over the years, Peet's Coffee has increased its plant-based and non-dairy options thanks to its customers' consumption habits. Last year, Peet's Coffee debuted its spring menu offering plant-based drinks and food. The coffee chain cites a growing interest in plant-based food among Americans. According to its March 21 press release, 21% of all Peet's Coffee drinks were ordered with plant-based milk, a 10% increase from 2019. In fact, non-dairy milk makes up more than 34% of the milk used at the coffee chain. This year, Peet's Coffee is doing it again, celebrating the new season with all new plant-based offerings.
Plus, no surcharge for plant-based milk all month long
Don't worry if you're seeing lavender everywhere the next time you step into a Peet's Coffee cafe. That's because the California-based coffee company has unveiled new lavender-based drinks, part of its new spring lineup, which includes entirely plant-based items.
The menu features new drinks, such as the Lavender Vanilla Almond Latte and Lavender Cold Brew Oat Latte alongside Vanilla Almond Matcha Latte, which was a popular off-the-menu favorite among cafe-goers, according to a March 21 press release. Come April, in honor of Earth Month, the coffee chain will offer complimentary non-dairy milk upgrades — oat, almond, and soy milk — to its beverages all month long.
Fan-favorite food, such as the Plant-Based Mediterranean Flatbread, will return to the menu as well after popular demand, and the Everything Plant-Based Sandwich, was Peet's Coffee's first full plant-based sandwich and became a permanent menu fixture in 2021. The spring menu will be available to order starting March 22.