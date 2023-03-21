Peet's Coffee Unveils Plant-Based Menu Items For 'Earth Month'

Spring is officially here. Flowers are blooming and the days are getting warmer and longer. Another sign that spring is dawning? New seasonal menus at coffee shops. Starbucks is not the only coffee chain to celebrate a new season with new drinks. Peet's Coffee is no stranger to launching seasonal menus throughout the year.

Over the years, Peet's Coffee has increased its plant-based and non-dairy options thanks to its customers' consumption habits. Last year, Peet's Coffee debuted its spring menu offering plant-based drinks and food. The coffee chain cites a growing interest in plant-based food among Americans. According to its March 21 press release, 21% of all Peet's Coffee drinks were ordered with plant-based milk, a 10% increase from 2019. In fact, non-dairy milk makes up more than 34% of the milk used at the coffee chain. This year, Peet's Coffee is doing it again, celebrating the new season with all new plant-based offerings.