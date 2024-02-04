Although coffee has a long history, espresso didn't gain popularity until the 19th or 20th century after Italian inventor Angelo Moriondo created the first espresso machine in 1884, cutting coffee brewing times down to 30 seconds through steam and pressure. The history of the classic latte began later in the 20th century, and the breve likely didn't appear until the 1960s or '70s in the U.S. Its exact origins are murky, but the drink attained popularity both when half-and-half became common and specialty espresso drinks were growing in demand. Even though the breve is a recent invention, the world quickly caught on to its deliciousness.

For those equipped for espresso brewing at home, the breve isn't too hard to make yourself — though it may require a little more care and time than a latte. You can get half-and-half at the grocery store, but you can also make your own by mixing equal parts milk and heavy cream. Once the half-and-half is ready to go, it's time to get steaming. The higher fat content in half-and-half means that you'll need to aerate it more than milk to get the delicious, fluffy foam layer.

Aerating, which is also called "stretching" in the coffee world, means to introduce air into the dairy. With a steamer wand, aerating is done by holding the wand close to the surface of the milk — or in this case, half-and-half. Alternate between keeping the wand near the surface for a few seconds and submerging it halfway into the half-and-half until you create the right amount of foam.