The Best Cozy Coffee Shop In Every State
In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, there's almost nothing more relaxing than finding a cozy coffee shop to tuck away in and enjoy a delicious brew while reading, working, or catching up with friends. Whether your idea of comfort is sinking into a well-worn leather couch in front of a fireplace, being surrounded by lush greenery, or sipping a latte while playing a quiet game of chess, there are plenty of charming coffee shops all over the country that put equal effort into cultivating their atmosphere and their coffee.
We've already explored the best breakfast sandwich in each state, so now we're turning to coffee shops. While there is some notable subjectivity in determining the "coziest" coffee shop in each state, we collected a list of some of the most uniquely cozy coffee houses that offer comfort and charm as well as delicious beverages and food items. Whether you're roadtripping or simply curious about what your home state has to offer, these are some of the best cozy coffee shops in each state.
Alabama: Nichol's Nook
Nichol's Nook in Springville, Alabama, is the kind of place where you can visit with friends or play a game of Chess while enjoying a cup of its famous Southern Pecan or House Blend drip coffee.
Set in a historic 1892 building, you're immediately welcomed by a relaxing and nostalgic 1940s Jazz playlist, quirky furniture, and friendly staff who are happy to teach you coffee history. Don't forget to check out the uniquely curated antique goodies and knick-knacks.
nicholsnookcoffee.com
(205) 467-0804
6454 Main St., Springville, AL 35146
Alaska: Resurrect Art Coffee House
Tucked away in Seward, Alaska, is Resurrect Art Coffee House, a unique coffee house and art studio within a renovated church that was built in 1916. Enjoy the local art that's displayed throughout or take in the views from the stunning arched windows.
This coffee shop has earned the nickname "Seward's Living Room," because its atmosphere is curated to make everyone feel right at home.
resurrectart.com
(907) 224-7161
320 3rd Ave., Seward, AK 99664
Arizona: Cafecito
Cafecito in Yuma, Arizona, is a house converted into a coffee shop with patterned couches, eclectic '60s and '70s decor, and an inviting garden that transports you back to grandma's house. The family-owned business's motto is, "Loyal to the soil."
Plant yourself on a couch or in the sun-soaked, picturesque garden; this darling little cafe is well worth the stop.
instagram.com/cafecitoyuma/
(928) 318-2299
176 S Main St, Yuma, AZ 85364
Arkansas: Onyx Coffee Lab
Onyx Coffee Lab is a small Arkansas-based chain that was named the world's best coffee shop in the world by the TOP 100 Coffee Shops list for its coffee quality, ambience, transparency, and innovation. The shop offers a zen environment and a curated menu that aims to welcome and please everyone.
It's multi-story with plenty of space to post up and enjoy a morning or afternoon pick-me-up surrounded by natural light and hanging plants.
onyxcoffeelab.com
(479) 899-6750
101 E Walnut St., Rogers, AR 72756
California: Bricks & Scones
Bricks & Scones in the Larchmont Village/Hancock Park neighborhood is a warm, inviting spot to relax. This cozy Korean shop is known for its scones but the ambience is so inviting, it's the perfect place to hide away from the outside world.
There are plenty of seating options between the two floors but customers especially appreciate the outside patio, which is a peaceful place to set up your remote work station or read a book. One Redditor summed it up perfectly: "Bricks and Scones on Larchmont has serious cozy '90s vibes. Like a Time Machine. They even have those giant tea mugs."
bricksandscones.com
(323) 463-0811
403 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90004
Colorado: Moon Frog Coffee Shop
Moon Frog Coffee Shop is the perfect cabin-inspired place to grab a cup of hot chocolate or coffee and relax before or after hitting the slopes. You can warm up by the fireplace and take in the greenery at this character-filled mountain shop.
This spot is particularly known for the high-quality oat milk and delicious gluten free treats. The staff is warm and friendly, contributing to the inviting atmosphere that welcomes you in like a warm hug.
moonfrogcoffee.com
78542 US-40, Winter Park, CO 80482
Connecticut: The Coffee Spot
This unique shop within a renovated 1800s Victorian home combines the owner's love for coffee and reading. The house is filled with rooms with lots of character, comfortable seating, and nooks to tuck away for some much-needed "me" time.
Each room is individually themed, and the walls are lined with books and antique fireplaces.
thecoffeespot.net
(860) 325-2661
750 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury, CT 06070
Delaware: Little Goat
Little Goat Coffee Roasting Co. is an anchor to the city of Newark, providing a home for lots of University of Delaware students. It's located in a historic home in the heart of downtown and is known for its excellent coffee, friendly staff, and cozy/funky vibes.
The cozy, quaint atmosphere makes you feel transported to a cabin in the mountains. Part of its charm is its proximity to many other eateries and shopping spots in the heart of Newark give it the "heart of the town" feeling.
littlegoatcoffeeroasting.com
(302) 456-1116
16 Haines St, Newark, DE 19711
Florida: The Bean Jar
The Bean Jar is tucked away in an unassuming strip mall in Miramar, Florida, but invites a welcome change of pace from modern, fast-paced cafes. The owners explain on the website, "The Bean Jar is a love letter. Ever since my brother and I were little kids, coffee has been all we know, smell, and live for."
The charming cafe offers unique international-inspired pastries, a build-your-own breakfast menu, and coffees inspired from the experienced baristas from the owner's family.
thebeanjar.com
(954)404-6803
17137 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027 (561) 903-7178
Georgia: Boulder Creek
This cozy coffee shop is a converted historic mansion in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Boulder Creek Coffee's wraparound porch and garden offers outdoor seating — or you can escape to the upstairs study room for peace and quiet.
The fireplaces, board games, and eclectic seating options have earned the business lots of regulars. One Google reviewer put it simply: "The environment helps you to slow down, enjoy the moment, and take it all in."
bouldercreekcoffee.com
(678) 765-7985
233 E Crogan St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Hawaii: Plantoem
This hidden gem in Oahu, Honolulu brings everything you love about Hawaii's coastal atmosphere into a coffee shop.
The cafe is connected to a nursery that is overflowing with lush flourishing greenery for sale. The earthy tones, moody lighting, relaxing music, and ample counter space make it the perfect set up to enjoy a coffee, matcha, or sesame latte. It's pure "aloha" energy!
plantoem.com
(808) 807-7826
3457 Waialae Ave. Unit 203, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Evans Brothers Coffee
Evans Brothers Coffee is a cornerstone of the community in Sandpoint, Idaho, earning the 3rd place title of Best Independent Coffee Shop from USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards in 2024. Brothers Rick and Randy Evans opened the shop in 2009 with the intention of connecting with the community.
For customers, the appeal of Evans Brothers Coffee goes far beyond the award-winning coffee and food.It's about the welcoming atmosphere, friendly faces, and connection to community.
evansbrotherscoffee.com
(208) 265-5553
524 Church St., Sandpoint, ID 83864
Illinois: First Sip
First Sip is a truly special Chicago cafe, decorated with draping greenery, hanging coffee cups, and local artwork for sale adorning the walls. The Vietnamese coffee shop offers a diverse menu of delicious flavors, including fun drinks like pistachio mint and sakura and lychee lattes as well as food menu items like ube mochi, bao buns, and empanadas.
One Google review defines the atmosphere: "Feels very genuine, organic, earthy, yet also creative and artistically inspired.
firstsipcafe.com
1057 W Argyle St., Chicago, IL 60640
Indiana: GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet
GoldLeaf provides an authentic, homey atmosphere with colorful walls, plants, and artwork that bring a joyful energy into the space.
The patio is dog-friendly and despite being a small shop, there is ample seating. Perk up with a caffeinated creation or wind down at the bar with a beer or wine at the end of a tough workday. Enjoy the authentic camaraderie of baristas and customers who are all kind and welcoming
goldleafindy.com
(317) 600-3542
1901 E 46th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205
Iowa: Cafe Paradiso
Cafe Paradiso in Fairfield has been voted "Best Coffee" for seven years in a row by a local magazine and is well known for its zen vibes and celebration of the arts through live music.
On warmer days, there's a patio to enjoy your coffee and a light brunch. One Google reviewer described the warm atmosphere of the shop as being "like walking into a hug." It's become a social hub for the town of Fairfield and the people, both customers and employees, are a big part of what makes it such a comforting spot to hang.
cafeparadiso.net
(641) 472-0856
101 N Main St., Fairfield, IA 52556
Kansas: Cafe Equinox
Cafe Equinox was born from the owner's love for botanicals and nature. Located in a charming greenhouse, the cafe offers coffee shop staples, like the classic mocha, and fun seasonal drinks with a charming atmosphere.
If you're seeking a secret garden vibe where you can escape the hustling and bustling world for a moment, Cafe Equinox is the tropical paradise you might need.
cafeequinox.com
(913) 631-6121
7036 Nieman Rd., Shawnee, KS 66203
Kentucky: The Greenery
The Greenery: Coffee + Social Space is an iconic hangout spot in Lexington that has become one of the most popular cozy places on the Kansas coffee trail.
There is plenty of indoor seating and outlets against the backdrop of moody lighting and lush greenery, which invite you to set up a work station or catch up with friends. The inviting ambiance and greenery (true to its name) are what make this a must-stop oasis for those passing through.
thegreenerylex.com
206 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40507
Louisiana: Fourth Wall
Fourth Wall in New Orleans is a perfectly curated cozy space that boasts the "love for life" atmosphere that the city is known for. Inside, you'll find aged brick walls, melting candles, unique artwork, and draped plants, while the open-air courtyard in the back feels like a private garden to get some remote work done.
If you're looking for the effortless New Orleans charm all wrapped up, locals will not shy away from letting you know just how special this hidden oasis is.
fourthwallcoffee.com
614 Gravier St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: The Swell House
The Swell House is a coastal vintage delight that offers more than just locally-sourced coffee. Stop in for a drink and shop the curated vintage collections. The surf-inspired shop has an inviting, social atmosphere, sustainable and up-cycled products, and live music.
One Google reviewer explained that Swell House is, "One of the newest, freshest & coolest businesses to open in a long time on the Southern Maine Seacoast ... They capture and highlight the best of the York, Ogunquit Wells beach vibe in this space."
instagram.com/swellhousemaine/
(207) 937-2525
1300 US-1, Cape Neddick, ME 03902
Maryland: Black Lion
Black Lion cafe specializes in Ethiopian coffee and has two locations in Maryland, offering plenty of seating and a welcoming environment to work, relax, journal, or catch up with friends. It's known for having warm and inviting staff and friendly regulars who never make you feel rushed to leave.
The shop also attracts people from all walks of life to connect. One reviewer on Google writes, "Everyone not only feels welcome but celebrated. The number of languages, spoken and otherwise, you can encounter on a visit excites — it is possible for us all to come together!"
blacklioncafe.com
(301) 866-7300
8240 Fenton StreetSilver Spring, MD 20910
Massachusetts: Thinking Cup
Thinking Cup in downtown Boston provides a welcoming ambience and escape from the harsh weather with beautiful views of Boston Common.
The shop has a vintage charm, plenty of comfy seating, and a passion for coffee that can be tasted in each cup, making it a local favorite.
thinkingcup.info
(617) 482-5555
165 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02111
Michigan: The Mill
The Mill in Glen Arbor, true to its name, was a flour mill converted into a gorgeous little coffee shop right on the water that offers regionally-sourced food, freshly baked bread, and a guest house for those looking to stay in the heart of Sleeping Bear Dunes.
The 19th-century building is the perfect destination to escape from the outside world, even for a moment, and has become a nonnegotiable road trip stop for travelers.
themillglenarbor.com
(231) 835-2069
7738 N Long Lake Rd, Traverse City, MI
Minnesota: Backstory
One Redditor described Backstory in the North Loop as "The epitome of cozy places," claiming it was the coolest coffee shop they'd ever been to.
The owner comes from humble beginnings as a barista, and grew the business to what it is today: A curated space with high-vaulted ceilings, plenty of comfy seating, and a commitment to quality coffee.
backstory.coffee
(651) 528-7543
432 Wabasha Street South, Saint Paul, MN 55107
Mississippi: Cat Island Coffeehouse
With a relaxing coastal atmosphere on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it is no wonder this coffee house is referred to as, "South Mississippi's favorite getaway."
Ultimately, the shop is a charming two-story bookstore with a hidden cafe that makes it a locally-renowned spot off the typical tourist beaten track.
catislandcoffeehouse.com
(228) 222-4827
300 E Scenic Dr., Pass Christian, MS 39571
Missouri: Protagonist Cafe
The Protagonist Cafe is where the coffee shop meets the library, with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves featuring more than 5,000 titles for sale, handpicked by the staff from estate sales, thrift shops, etc.
It fosters quality brews and a quiet, laid-back, happy atmosphere for everyone to curl up with a good vintage book.
protagonistcafe.com
(314) 833-3085
1700 S 9th Street, Saint Louis, MO 63104
Montana: Break Espresso
This family-owned cafe boasts a welcoming '90s coffee house energy, with plenty of seating and power outlets, local art displayed, and an open bakery area to watch the chefs work their magic.
One Redditor wrote "... their pie is great and the vibes are immaculate," and another reviewer praised the shop for providing a cozy, cohesive environment.
breakespresso.com
(406) 728-7300
432 N Higgins Ave., Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Myrtle & Cyprus
Myrtle & Cypress is a coffee shop and plant-filled oasis that rests within a converted home on the campus of the Omaha Conservatory of Music. The peaceful atmosphere, friendly baristas, open space, and big windows make it a popular destination for students to study.
One Google reviewer put it simply: "The vibes are warm ... and their coffee menu is beautifully curated."
myrtleandcypresscoffee.com
(402) 720-4873
517 N 33rd St., Omaha, Nebraska 68131-2030
Nevada: Dark Moon Coffee Roasters
Dark Moon Coffee Roasters earned the award for Best Coffee Shop in Nevada from Food + Wine Magazine in 2022. Where the Las Vegas coffee scene can be somewhat lacking, Dark Moon offers a peaceful and inspiring space tucked away just 15 minutes off the strip.
Customers love that the shop seems to attract entrepreneurs from all industries to gather and get work done. The comfortable setting makes it feel like a "... home away from home," according to one reviewer on Yelp.
darkmooncoffee.com
(702) 840-3300
11041 S. Eastern Avenue STE 115, Henderson, Nevada 89052
New Hampshire: The Place Above the Notch
Inspired by Seattle's cozy coffee culture, which is one of the best cities for coffee, the owner of The Place Above the Notch created a space in New Hampshire that is tailored for collaboration and inspiration as much as the coffee. The co-working space/cafe has sound-resistant rooms for rent if you need to take calls, tons of comfy couches to sink into, in-house roasted coffee, and a homey experience in the White Mountains.
One Google reviewer claimed, "This is the most wholesome cozy and artsy coffee shop in the Whites," so whether you're heading in or out of town, it's worth making a pitstop.
theplaceabovethenotch.com
(603) 869-0011
2061 Main Street, Bethlehem, NH 03574
New Jersey: Paper Plane Coffee Co.
Paper Plane Coffee Co. is one of the most uniquely curated coffee spots in New Jersey. The niche cafe is flight-themed with detailed decor, including airplane seats with tray tables.
Customers claim they can feel the place was made with love, between the charming ambience and creative beverages, like the Red White and Boom, which has pop rocks in it.
paperplanecoffee.com
(973) 746-2739
61 N Fullerton Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042
New Mexico: CrashMurderBusiness
Ranier Wood, owner of the funky coffee shop in Santa Fe, wanted to create a space where people would spend time, so she decked the store out with local artwork, big comfy "grandpa chairs," and a vintage boom box that plays oldies all day long.
To make this cozy, yet sophisticated coffee shop even more alluring, she serves fascinating, whimsical beverages like the Glory of Unicorns, which features edible glitter and sparkly maple syrup.
crashmurderbusinesscoffee.com
312 Montezuma Ave., Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: Devoción
Despite hundreds of coffee shop options in NYC, customers find their way back to Devoción in Brooklyn for its intimate, focused aesthetic and fabulous Colombian coffee and pastries. One customer described it as a, "Beautiful room with a stunning skylight. A very diverse group of people and beautiful music is always playing."
The vibe is chic without being pretentious, and the warm brown leather chairs and lush greenery offer a comforting escape from the industrial city.
devocion.com
(929) 262-1241
276 Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
North Carolina: Little Native
This comfy and intimate little coffee shop is the perfect place to curl up with a good book among lush greenery, comfy leather couches, and beautiful skylights. You can try out the locally sourced pastries and housemade syrups and browse the local goods for sale
What makes this whimsical shop so unique is the hidden tea room behind a bookcase. You can rent the space and have your very own tea party.
drinklittlenative.com
(984) 205-6416
426 S Person St., Raleigh, NC 27601
North Dakota: Meg-a-Latte
Meg-A-Latte is a home office for some customers who need a comfortable space to set up for a few hours, connect to high speed internet, and get work done. The Loft location in Williston is highly praised for the upstairs loft that offers a more private space to focus.
The drink menu is vast, offering a little something for everyone and the enormous fireplace invites you to cozy up and stay a while.
meg-a-latte.com
(701) 774-8873
1810 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801
Ohio: Coffeeology
Coffeeology describes itself as having a "charming atmosphere" that invites you to meet friends, shop for gifts, and enjoy delicious coffee all in one stop in downtown Delaware, Ohio.
One happy review on Google perfectly describes the local shop: "Coffeeology is a unique, quaint space that is as comfortable as it is cozy. It's open, airy, patrons were enjoying themselves yet were quiet enough so I could work."
coffeeologyoh.com
(740) 417-9212
43 N Sandusky St., Delaware, OH 43015
Oklahoma: Perets
The first thing you'll see when you go to the Perets website is, "Your cozy escape," and that's exactly what it is. This coffeeshop in Oklahoma is an elegant, bright space filled with velvet couches, worn brick walls, and beautiful hanging pendant lights and greenery.
Customers have described the space as magical, finding the perfect balance between elegance and comfort. For a refreshing change of pace, stop by and try one of its housemade desserts or signature affogatos.
peretscoffee.com
701 W Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: Coava
In a city like Portland, where coffee culture runs deep, Coava offers an authentic cafe experience across all three of its locations, but the espresso bar location on Hawthorne certainly provides the coziest vibes.
You'll find cozy couches, a warm fireplace, and long tables to work at and escape the rain. The shop has been a local favorite for years, based on its freshly roasted specialty coffee alone.
coavacoffee.com
(503) 894-8134
2631 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Blossom Cafe
Blossom Cafe in Skippack is the ideal destination for coffee and plant enthusiasts, as the cafe resides in a floral shop called Floral & Hardy. One customer on Facebook calls it a "hidden gem for food and relaxation," and another calls it a "local treasure."
After grabbing your coffee, you can find the succulent bar and make your own arrangement or meander around looking for unique gifts.
blossomcafepa.com
(610) 584-0797
Inside Floral & Hardy, 4007 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474
Rhode Island: The Nook
The Nook in East Greenwich is a charming little cafe that seeks to disrupt your daily chaos and bring you what they refer to as the three C's: coffee, community, and cozy vibes.
The menu is inspired by earthy, natural flavors. One mom explains on her blog Rhode Island Moms, that the cafe is one of her favorites as it offers "a moment of bliss amidst the chaos."
nookcoffeehouse.com
(401) 402-0029
307 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818
South Carolina: Harken Cafe
Harken Cafe has been described as one of the cutest cafes in Charleston for its rustic, historic aesthetic. Its warm and inviting atmosphere is a favorite among locals to escape the outside world.
The menu is curated with local offerings, and the cozy dining room fits in perfectly with the Old World influence and cobblestone streets of the historic French Quarter, where it resides.
harkencafe.com
(843) 718-3626
62 Queen St., Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: Josiah's Coffeehouse
Josiah's is the kind of place that makes you feel welcome as soon as you walk through the door. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Immediately we were greeted by a place that's embraced the character of the old building while modernizing the decor so you have a clean feeling with lots of seating options. There are options to accommodate large groups or small intimate experiences."
The shop has taken care to match its welcoming aesthetic with its delicious menu. Next time you're in Sioux Falls, stop by Josiah's for some good coffee and cozy vibes.
josiahscoffeehouse.com
(605) 759-8255
104 W 12th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Americano Lounge
The Americano Lounge in Nashville is a coffeehouse by day and cocktail bar by night, so you can enjoy the warm atmosphere of this local favorite no matter what time it is. On warm weather days, you'll find the garage-style doors open.
A huge part of what makes the coffeehouse special is the wonderful staff who are warm, friendly, and creative.
americanolounge.com
(629) 203-6991
434 Houston St. Ste 110, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: RE:defined Coffee House
RE:defined succeeds in creating an inviting coffee shop that feels like a home away from home. Unlike many noisy shops, this one is quiet enough to take work meetings in, making it an easy place to hang all day.
The strung-up fairy lights, assortment of couches, chairs, and booths, and stunning seasonal decor add a charming touch to the industrial space in Grapevine.
redefined.coffee
(817) 488-2828
200 W Northwest Hwy., Grapevine, TX 76051
Utah: Kahve Cafe
According to its site, Kahve Cafe is "... where ancient ritual meets everyday magic." This Turkish coffee shop is set in a historic Victorian home, and its rooms are filled with eclectic decor and comfy seating areas that invite people to gather.
Customers describe the atmosphere as romantic, and love finding a private little nook to tuck away in. And you can tell the care put into the curated rich, earthy drinks go beyond the menu.
kahvecafeslc.com
(801) 888-0354
57 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Vermont: Dreamscape Coffee
Dreamscape in Woodstock, Vermont, is a dark and moody environment that offers a welcome change from the usual scenery of New England. The dark academia vibe is perfectly curated from the vintage books, gallery artwork, black walls, and velvet couches.
The shop is perfect for a dreamy escape to catch up on some reading, or step onto the patio to chat with friends.
dreamscapecoffee.co
67 Central St. Unit 3, Woodstock, VT 05091
Virginia: Agora Downtown Coffee Shop
Customers say Agora Downtown in Fredericksburg has friendly staff, delicious coffee and pastries, and a quaint, comfortable atmosphere. The vibe is perfect for plugging in and setting up your remote work station.
Or, on your day off, stop by to peruse the used books or step outside into the back garden. You can't go wrong visiting this place.
agoradowntown.com
(540) 369-8180
520 Caroline St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Washington: Storyville Coffee
Storyville has several locations in Seattle, but the hidden location in Pike Place market is uniquely curated with a mid-century style cozy atmosphere that helps it stand out, even in Seattle's notoriously prominent coffee culture.
You're immediately welcomed in by the smell of freshly ground coffee and the arching windows allow you to gaze out at the Seattle landscape. It's location is nearly unbeatable.
storyville.com
(206) 780-5777
94 Pike St. #34, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: TipTop
TipTop offers a homey, artistic atmosphere similar to the Seattle coffee culture at both its Thomas and Elkin locations. Its welcoming atmosphere and staff, divine pastries, gourmet chocolates, and coffee all set it apart from other shops in the area.
One customer wrote on Google, "Ever since going to tip top for the first time, I now compare every coffee shop to them — it's quite unfair to every other coffee shop around the country."
tiptop.com
(304) 635-7648
125 3rd St., Elkins, WV 26241
Wisconsin: The Greenhouse
If your idea of relaxation is enjoying a coffee or a bite to eat in an antique greenhouse surrounded by stunning stained glass windows and elegant vaulted ceilings, the GreenHouse is made for you.
Walk through the gardens, order an ice cream, or have your own tea party in this dreamy coffee shop. Chances are, it's nothing like you've experienced.
americanclubresort.com
(920) 457-8000
419 Highland Dr, Kohler, WI 53044
Wyoming: Cowboy Coffee Co.
Cowboy Coffee Co. is the epitome of the Jackson Hole experience as this mountain-themed shop captures Montana's rustic charm. It's widely considered one of the best coffee shops in Jackson for its authentic, quaint atmosphere, making it a must-stop destination in town.
According to reviewers, even if there's a line, stop by because it's well worth the wait. And definitely some coziness happening.
cowboycoffee.com
(307) 733-6238
125 N Cache St., Jackson, WY 83001