What Exactly Is Coffee Milk And Where Does It Come From?

To the uninitiated, "coffee milk" might conjure up the image of a cup of joe filled with an excess of milk, but the bean-based beverage is a little different from that. Unlike most other drinks that proudly brandish the word "coffee," coffee milk doesn't really require any machines or tools to come to life. Instead, this beverage is actually a combination of sweet coffee syrup mixed with milk — it's really that straightforward. Just as you'd stir in some chocolate sauce for chocolate milk, this flavor-boosted drink comes together in the exact same fashion.

Unlike with other sweetened coffee beverages, such as Vietnamese iced coffee, most people tend to enjoy coffee milk as more of a sweet, creamy treat rather than an energizing, caffeinated beverage. You can drink it hot or cold, for breakfast, for dessert, or alongside hot dogs — whatever choice you make will likely be the right one.

While you might not have heard of this beverage before now, coffee milk is already beloved in Rhode Island, and it has actually been the official drink of the state since 1993. It may seem like a niche offering, but it remains popular throughout New England. And yes, Rhode Island really is the unexpected birthplace of this sweet, velvety delight.