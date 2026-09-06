14 Store-Bought Caesar Salad Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best

I've always believed dressing can make or break a salad, and creating the perfect pairing between the two is essential if you want an overall positive experience. For example, a classic Italian salad deserves only the best homemade or store-bought Italian salad dressing. When it comes to a basic leafy green or house salad, I most often reach for the creamy, seasoned richness of ranch dressing. But when it comes to Caesar salads? It should go without saying that only the best Caesar salad dressing will do. Unfortunately, not every bottle you find at your grocery store will deliver the bold flavor and medium-thick creaminess you're looking for. So which Caesar dressings should you throw in your cart without hesitation, and which should you leave on the shelf at all costs?

Answering this question would usually require trying each salad dressing one-by-one, weathering the poor experiences and waste of money that inevitably came along with that quest. Thankfully for you, this isn't necessary — I've already gone through the tedious taste-testing process, so you can skip straight to purchasing the best option available to you. I judged each Caesar salad based primarily on taste and texture using my food industry background and other relevant experiences. You can learn more about my methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to discover your new favorite Caesar dressing? Let's get into it.