9 Raising Cane's Rules Everyone Should Follow
Raising Cane's is raising the roof. Best known for its famous sauce and its streamlined, yet effective menu, the fried chicken chain has been rapidly expanding in the last few years. Throughout 2026, it's continued to extend its reach to customers, with dozens of locations opening over the summer, giving more people the opportunity to try its chicken fingers than ever before. Despite its expansion to well over 1,000 locations, there are still plenty of people out there who have never tried Raising Cane's, and they might be wondering what all the fuss is about.
If you're one of those people, you'll want to make sure your first visit is the best it can be, and if you're a seasoned Raising Cane's regular, you may well be wondering by this point whether there are things you've missed. While ordering at Raising Cane's is simpler than at a lot of other places (the restaurant focuses on doing a few things well, as opposed to offering choice over consistency), there are still ways to optimize your experience and manage your expectations. In this article, we cover the rules you should stick to if you want your Raising Cane's visit to be as successful as the chain clearly is.
Expect chicken fingers, and only chicken fingers
If you want to work your way through multiple cuts of fast-food chicken, you're better off at places like KFC or Popeyes; Raising Cane's does things a little differently. This chicken chain specializes in and only serves chicken fingers as its protein option, and those expecting something else may well be disappointed. Its decision to stick with chicken fingers actually slowed down the business in its early stages. When founder Todd Graves pitched a fingers-only restaurant in college, professors told him it wasn't a viable business, and he initially had to self-fund the venture after banks refused to lend him money to get it started.
Graves continued believing in the idea, though — and that belief clearly paid off. The chicken fingers-only nature of Raising Cane's has kept things uncomplicated for decades, and it helps that the restaurant clearly invests heavily in getting its sole chicken cut right. Raising Cane's chicken fingers are made with breast tenderloins that are brined for a full day before being hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried. While they may not be the spiciest fingers around, they definitely hold their own on the menu.
Cane's Sauce is a must-try
Ever wondered why people talk about Cane's Sauce so much? It's because it's really good. Well, that's according to its customers, at least — and ordering a meal at Raising Cane's without the sauce is a missed opportunity to sample the chain at its best. Raising Cane's fame and success have arguably been driven as much by its sauce as it has by its chicken fingers and Texas toast. Instead of offering countless dipping options, it places Cane's Sauce front and center, and while it does offer additional secret sauces, most people are more than content with its creamy, tangy, pink-tinged flagship offering.
Adding to its appeal is the fact that Raising Cane's keeps its recipe a closely guarded secret. Much like KFC's blend of 11 herbs and spices, the exact components of Cane's Sauce are only known to a few people. It has to be mixed by the managers of each store, who aren't told precisely what ingredients they're putting in — and who have to sign NDAs that state they can't share information about the sauce with others. While the sauce shares similarities to other creamy, slightly spicy dips, the mystique around it and its flavor keep people coming back for more.
If you're not super hungry, order piece by piece
Raising Cane's doesn't mess around with endless specials and new limited-time meals every other month. Instead, it offers a few combo boxes, which come with some combination of chicken fingers, fries, and various sides. When ordering one of these combos, you can get a minimum of three chicken fingers per meal (unless you're ordering a Kids Combo, which gives you two chicken fingers, fries, Cane's Sauce, and a drink).
However, if you're passing through mid-afternoon and just want a snack, or you simply want to try its food out before you commit fully, you can keep things small. Raising Cane's allows you to order its food piece by piece: If you want one chicken finger or one Texas toast, you can grab them to your heart's content from its Extras menu. As the name suggests, that menu also allows you to add additional items onto an existing order if you want more of one specific thing.
On the other hand, if you're feeding the masses, Raising Cane's also allows you to go big. With its catering option, known as its Tailgate trays, you can grab 25, 50, 75, or 100 chicken fingers at a time, with a bunch of Cane's Sauce tubs included in every order. We'd recommend not trying to get through one of them on your own.
Make sure you eat quickly
Raising Cane's is fast food, and that term doesn't just apply to how quickly it's made. This is food that should be eaten as quickly as possible, and the chain has received some criticism from customers in the past both for how quickly it can go cold and for how soggy it can get when left in the box for too long. These critiques are often levelled at its chicken tenders, but other menu items, like its fries, can also lose their heat fairly quickly.
This isn't unique to Raising Cane's, of course — other fast food chains also sell items that get mushy or lose their heat rapidly, and cold food can even be a major red flag – but with this restaurant, the culprit seems to be clear. Raising Cane's sells its food in styrofoam or plastic boxes, which give the steam from the fresh-out-of-the-fryer chicken fingers and fries nowhere to go. Instead, it turns into condensation, moistening up your food, before all the heat disappears entirely. That's why Raising Cane's customers recommend eating its food as soon as you get it, so it's the best quality (and the hottest temperature) it can be.
Prepare for long wait times
Raising Cane's isn't the kind of place you'd expect to wait forever for your food. After all, its menu is incredibly limited, and given that the kitchen is only making a couple of items on repeat, you'd assume it'd be fairly quick. Unfortunately, though, that's often not the case. Raising Cane's isn't always slow, but customers have often found things take way longer than you might think, with slower service and extended wait times for its food. Some Raising Cane's diners have reported waiting 30 to 40 minutes to get away with their orders, with some of those waits not even taking place during peak times.
Longer service times seem to be more of an issue when you don't leave your car. Raising Cane's has one of the longest fast food drive-thrus around, with extended service and wait times in comparison to some other chains out there. That said, customers have noted that wait times can vary from store to store, and newer locations may well take slightly longer than more established ones, where hype has died down somewhat and processes are more refined. It may be wise to give yourself a little more time than you think you might need, though.
Don't expect to love every item
When a fast food chain has a lot of items on its menu, there can be greater variability in quality — and they almost get away with it. When a chain has one entrée, three sides, and one (main) sauce, though, any weaker items stand out a lot more. That can be the case at Raising Cane's. It's generally agreed that while some items, like its Cane's Sauce and Texas toast, are solid, others like its coleslaw and fries can miss the mark.
On the coleslaw front, Raising Cane's customers often cite it as the weakest menu item. The slaw may not be actively bad, but its quality can be very variable, and it's also just not that exciting; it has a fairly nondescript flavor that doesn't quite stand up next to some of the chain's other foods. Its fries, meanwhile, are generally considered passable by some, subpar by others. There's just nothing special about them. Even its chicken fingers can disappoint some customers, with people taking issue with their smaller-than-expected size.
Don't expect much from the Caniac Club
Virtually every fast food chain has a loyalty program these days, but you probably won't find the Caniac Club amongst the ones that actually pay off. Raising Cane's Caniac Club launched in 2010, and, like other loyalty programs, it's designed to create repeated visits by luring customers in with the promise of free food and offers. Members of the Caniac Club receive periodic offers via email, most notably on their birthdays and member anniversaries, with the odd buy one, get one free deal popping into their inboxes, too.
However, where the Caniac Club falls down is by not having a point-based system, whereby customers can build up credit to spend on free items. As a result, it's arguably not as effective as some other loyalty programs, and not that useful or attractive to Raising Cane's diners, either. Until mid-2024, signing up for the Caniac Club used to give customers access to a free combo box, but now that's gone, too. It's no wonder some people don't see the point of signing up in the first place, and while random, infrequent offers might not harm anyone, they're also not that big of a draw.
When it comes to your drink, order an Arnold Palmer
The drink selection at Raising Cane's is pretty good. As with other fast food chains, you've got some of the big names in there, in the form of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, and Dr Pepper, as well as a couple of more niche options like Hi-C and Barq's Root Beer. Where Raising Cane's really stands out, though, is in its offer of sweet tea — and in the combination of half tea, half lemonade to create an Arnold Palmer.
It's not the only restaurant where you can order this classic drink (you can also grab one at Chick-fil-A with one nifty hack), but it's definitely one of the star beverage attractions as far as Raising Cane's customers are concerned. People absolutely love the restaurant's Arnold Palmer, and it's a go-to drink for many — perhaps because it's just that bit more interesting than going for a Coke or a Sprite. What's especially fun, too, is that the Arnold Palmer can be hacked even further: Some people opt for it with Hi-C instead of tea, and you could probably sub in the former drink for the lemonade, too. You've got options, people!
Make sure to remember your secret menu orders and customization options
These days, every self-respecting fast food chain has some form of secret menu and some degree of customization. Raising Cane's is no different. You might think that such a small menu limits your ability to play around with your order, but the restaurant has a few tricks up its sleeve for in-the-know customers. One particularly popular secret menu order is its butter-on-both-sides Texas toast (alternatively known as "Texas toast B.O.B" or "BOBS"). Asking for this amps up the smoothness and richness of the already-flavorful toast, and it's a good way to get slightly more bang for your buck.
On the other end of the scale, you can pull things back by asking for your chicken fingers unbreaded, or you can make your chicken sandwich more interesting by ordering it on toast instead of a bun. Oh, and don't forget you can play with its combo boxes quite a bit, too, subbing items in and out at your leisure. This is something founder Todd Graves himself likes to do: Despite his restaurant making coleslaw one of its only menu items, he actually doesn't like it very much and prefers extra toast with his order instead.