9 Raising Cane's Rules Everyone Should Follow

Raising Cane's is raising the roof. Best known for its famous sauce and its streamlined, yet effective menu, the fried chicken chain has been rapidly expanding in the last few years. Throughout 2026, it's continued to extend its reach to customers, with dozens of locations opening over the summer, giving more people the opportunity to try its chicken fingers than ever before. Despite its expansion to well over 1,000 locations, there are still plenty of people out there who have never tried Raising Cane's, and they might be wondering what all the fuss is about.

If you're one of those people, you'll want to make sure your first visit is the best it can be, and if you're a seasoned Raising Cane's regular, you may well be wondering by this point whether there are things you've missed. While ordering at Raising Cane's is simpler than at a lot of other places (the restaurant focuses on doing a few things well, as opposed to offering choice over consistency), there are still ways to optimize your experience and manage your expectations. In this article, we cover the rules you should stick to if you want your Raising Cane's visit to be as successful as the chain clearly is.