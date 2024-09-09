The 2 Secret Raising Cane's Sauces We Had No Idea Existed

It's no secret that fans of Raising Cane's are crazy about its tangy signature dipping sauce. In fact, some people love it so much that they order an entire soda cup full of Cane's sauce to enjoy with their box combo. What Cane's has kept a pretty good secret, however, are the two other sauces waiting to be enjoyed with the fast food chain's chicken fingers and crinkle-cut fries. According to the Raising Cane's website, house-made honey mustard and hot sauce packets are also available for customers upon request.

Cane's honey mustard comes in the same sized cup as the signature sauce, while the Louisiana hot sauce comes in smaller packets. You can request both of these sauces from a cashier when ordering in-person or at a drive-through. Surprisingly, when you order from Raising Cane's online or in the app, there is no option to select honey mustard or hot sauce as your dipping sauce of choice. However, there is a "Special Instructions" area where you can write in your sauce preference — just be ready to receive a few weird looks from Cane's sauce die-hards if you admit you don't prefer the signature spread.