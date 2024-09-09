The 2 Secret Raising Cane's Sauces We Had No Idea Existed
It's no secret that fans of Raising Cane's are crazy about its tangy signature dipping sauce. In fact, some people love it so much that they order an entire soda cup full of Cane's sauce to enjoy with their box combo. What Cane's has kept a pretty good secret, however, are the two other sauces waiting to be enjoyed with the fast food chain's chicken fingers and crinkle-cut fries. According to the Raising Cane's website, house-made honey mustard and hot sauce packets are also available for customers upon request.
Cane's honey mustard comes in the same sized cup as the signature sauce, while the Louisiana hot sauce comes in smaller packets. You can request both of these sauces from a cashier when ordering in-person or at a drive-through. Surprisingly, when you order from Raising Cane's online or in the app, there is no option to select honey mustard or hot sauce as your dipping sauce of choice. However, there is a "Special Instructions" area where you can write in your sauce preference — just be ready to receive a few weird looks from Cane's sauce die-hards if you admit you don't prefer the signature spread.
Does Cane's signature sauce get too much hype?
Honey mustard and hot sauce are two lesser known Cane's sauces simply because the signature sauce receives so much love from patrons. Raising Cane's sauce is thick and creamy yet packs a powerful tang with each bite, and is full of spices that compliment the restaurant's chicken perfectly — at least, that's what a fan of Cane's sauce will tell you. Of course, not everyone is a fan. Interestingly, many of those who dislike Cane's signature sauce also reported enjoying the honey mustard alternative.
@jordanmyr1ck
Where do you stand re: honey mustard v. Cane's sauce? #raisingcanes #canes #chickentenders #hack
Certain creators have taken it upon themselves to report whether or not Cane's honey mustard and hot sauce is worth trying. One creator on TikTok dipped their chicken tenders in honey mustard and claimed it was just "fine." They enjoyed the dip more after mixing the honey mustard and hot sauce together, although the final verdict was, "It's so much worse than Cane's sauce." Other creators, however, reported enjoying the honey mustard more than Cane's signature sauce. Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion, no matter how wrong others might think it is... luckily for those who don't enjoy Cane's house-made sauce, there are two other delicious underdog sauces waiting in the wings.