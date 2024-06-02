The Arnold Palmer Hack You Need To Try At Chick-Fil-A

The Arnold Palmer, a mixture of lemonade and iced tea, is a classic drink for cooling down on a hot day. The Arnold Palmer has a rich history and was named for a famous golfer. It's the perfect drink when you don't want something boozy but want something that still feels like a fancy cocktail (although you can always spike your drink if you want the best of both worlds).

While you can always make an amazing Arnold Palmer at home, it's no secret that Chick-fil-A has some of the best fast-food lemonade out there, particularly in regards to their frozen lemonade. So, why not treat yourself to something truly game-changing and order a Frosted Arnold Palmer?

All you have to do is order a regular frosted lemonade, but make sure to let the cashier know you want it "Arnold Palmer style." Some stores may also know what you mean if you ask for an "Arnold Palmer Frosted," although it may depend on your particular server. Plus, you may find that not all stores participate in serving customer creations. But, the drink is delicious enough that it's worth giving it a try!