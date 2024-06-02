The Arnold Palmer Hack You Need To Try At Chick-Fil-A
The Arnold Palmer, a mixture of lemonade and iced tea, is a classic drink for cooling down on a hot day. The Arnold Palmer has a rich history and was named for a famous golfer. It's the perfect drink when you don't want something boozy but want something that still feels like a fancy cocktail (although you can always spike your drink if you want the best of both worlds).
While you can always make an amazing Arnold Palmer at home, it's no secret that Chick-fil-A has some of the best fast-food lemonade out there, particularly in regards to their frozen lemonade. So, why not treat yourself to something truly game-changing and order a Frosted Arnold Palmer?
All you have to do is order a regular frosted lemonade, but make sure to let the cashier know you want it "Arnold Palmer style." Some stores may also know what you mean if you ask for an "Arnold Palmer Frosted," although it may depend on your particular server. Plus, you may find that not all stores participate in serving customer creations. But, the drink is delicious enough that it's worth giving it a try!
Variations on the Chick-fil-A Frosted Arnold Palmer
Although the standard frosted Arnold Palmer at Chick-fil-A is made with classic lemonade, you can also order a diet frosted lemonade if you want something lighter. Plus, when you make the order, you can ask your server about using unsweetened instead of sweetened iced tea for something a little less potent.
Beyond these simple substitutions, you can also get really creative and add flavored syrups to your drink. This can give your treat a sweet fruity twist. Or, you can experiment with the chain's seasonal frosted lemonades. A few flavors that the chain has come out with previously include cherry berry, mango passion, white peach, and cloudberry. Each can bring its own touch to the drink, introducing fruity flavors that pair well with both the black tea and citrus notes of the lemonade. Whichever you choose, all the frosted lemonades are made using Chick-fil-A's ice dream dessert, creating a tasty frozen treat that's perfectly refreshing on a hot afternoon.
What about a regular Arnold Palmer?
If you're not a fan of frozen drinks, you can still get a regular Arnold Palmer at Chick-fil-A consisting of a mix of their classic lemonade and sweetened iced tea. The drink is called a Sunjoy, and is actually part of its official menu, although it's only been around since 2021. Prior to that, fans of the company's lemonade could get their hands on it through secret menu workarounds, but since it was so popular, Chick-fil-A decided to add it to their menu permanently.
What's more, if you're a major fan of the brew, you don't have to limit yourself to just drinking it when you're in the restaurant. The franchise sells Sunjoy by the gallon, so you can take it home to enjoy over the course of a few days or at a later time.
And, just like the frozen lemonade, you can make customizations. You can order it with diet lemonade as opposed to classic or with unsweetened instead of sweetened iced tea (or any combination of these four options). You can also add strawberry syrup to make something akin to the frozen strawberry Arnold Palmer. Whichever way you choose to get it, you know where to head if you want a frozen upgrade on a summer classic.