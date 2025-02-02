Fast-Food Chains With The Longest And Quickest Drive-Thrus

The act of driving to a fast-food restaurant and leaving with a hot meal without even stepping out of your car seems like second nature to us today, but it was an invention that changed the game when it first appeared. Fast-food drive-thrus really kicked off in 1948, when In-N-Out started its business by offering its customers food directly from their car windows. A key part of In-N-Out's concept was speed, and that's something that virtually all fast-food chains have tried to emulate since. So why are some of them so darn slow, and why do others manage to get customers through so rapidly?

There are many reasons, including the food style that restaurants offer and how much they invest in customer service and new technology, that cause fast-food chains to offer long or quick drive-thrus — but the difference between some of their times is pretty wild. You can be in and out (if you'll excuse the pun) of certain drive-thru lines in no time, while in others you'll be sitting there for minutes on end. The question is, which should you be going to if you want a speedy meal, and which should you be avoiding? Well, we've got the lowdown here, and we'll also tell you why some fast-food chains take way more time than they should.