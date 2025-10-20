The Rapidly Expanding Fried Chicken Chain That's Missing From 8 U.S. States

Fried chicken tenders have taken America by storm since strips of tenderloin were first breaded and fried in Manchester, New Hampshire in the 1970s. This popularity has prompted restaurants of all kinds to add them to menus, and some chains make the dish their specialty. Raising Cane's is one of these, and this fried chicken chain has made its way across the country since it debuted at the North Gates of Louisiana State University (LSU) in 1996. However, it's still missing from certain areas of the U.S.

As Raising Cane's has gained more loyal customers over the years, it has officially expanded to all but six states: Maine, Montana, North and South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming. We say "officially" because the chain hasn't technically opened yet in Idaho or West Virginia as of this writing (though each is getting a new location soon), meaning it's technically missing from eight states.

Raising Cane's may not have been a top contender when Daily Meal ranked the best fried chicken chains by crunch and flavor (it placed No. 8 out of 12), but we do recommend the restaurant on our list of the best and worst fast food chicken tenders. In an interview with Mashed, chain founder Todd Graves said, "Our chicken fingers are the highest quality. It's breast tenderloins — it's not cut strips. It's the breast tenderloins that come underneath the chicken breast."