The Fast Food Red Flag That Should Send You Packing Every Time
We all get fast food cravings from time to time, and when we do, nothing hits the spot like those McDonald's fries or Shake Shack burgers. But to fully enjoy these meals, we need to know we're dining at a safe establishment. Fast food might be convenient — but food poisoning, not so much. So when you walk into a fast food joint, look around for red flags.
There are certain telltale signs of a dirty restaurant, like a suspicious smell at dining tables or unkept bathrooms. However, there's one red flag people often overlook: Inconsistent food temperatures. Your meal might look, taste, and smell normal, but if the temperature is off, don't risk it. Fast food restaurants mass-produce food and depend on protocols to deliver a reliable item. If your meal is too hot or cold or unequally warmed, something went awry. Not only is this disappointing, but it can increase your risk of foodborne illnesses.
We understand that inconsistent temperatures can lead to serious frustration. Customers might wonder what caused the situation in the first place, and if it's truly that worrisome. When hungry enough, you may be tempted to chow down regardless. But before you bite into that lukewarm burrito, let's explore why inconsistent food temperatures are a warning sign.
Why inconsistent food temperatures are a bad sign
What causes inconsistent temperatures at fast food joints? Something may have gone wrong in the storage, cooking, or reheating of food. Or perhaps, the meal was produced correctly, but the food lamps or refrigerators are malfunctioning. Either way, the inconsistent temperature is a potential warning sign of dangerous food safety mistakes.
When food isn't at the correct temperature, it risks entering the "danger zone," a range of 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit where pathogens multiply rapidly. If food is left within this range for longer than one or two hours, the USDA feels it's no longer safe to consume. So if that fried chicken or taco meat is cold, it may have been chillin' in the danger zone for far too long. Alternatively, it could be a sign of undercooked food, which can also lead to serious foodborne illnesses (as was the case in several infamous fast food chain recalls).
Ultimately, inconsistent food temperatures mean that protocols are being neglected. It's difficult to know exactly where in the production line this is happening. However, if the establishment is serving undercooked or cold food, we'd make a run for it. But for those particularly brave consumers who'd like to power on, we urge you to look for more warning signs. Not sure what to watch out for? Check out our list of red flags at burger joints, many of which apply to all types of fast-food establishments.