The Fast Food Red Flag That Should Send You Packing Every Time

We all get fast food cravings from time to time, and when we do, nothing hits the spot like those McDonald's fries or Shake Shack burgers. But to fully enjoy these meals, we need to know we're dining at a safe establishment. Fast food might be convenient — but food poisoning, not so much. So when you walk into a fast food joint, look around for red flags.

There are certain telltale signs of a dirty restaurant, like a suspicious smell at dining tables or unkept bathrooms. However, there's one red flag people often overlook: Inconsistent food temperatures. Your meal might look, taste, and smell normal, but if the temperature is off, don't risk it. Fast food restaurants mass-produce food and depend on protocols to deliver a reliable item. If your meal is too hot or cold or unequally warmed, something went awry. Not only is this disappointing, but it can increase your risk of foodborne illnesses.

We understand that inconsistent temperatures can lead to serious frustration. Customers might wonder what caused the situation in the first place, and if it's truly that worrisome. When hungry enough, you may be tempted to chow down regardless. But before you bite into that lukewarm burrito, let's explore why inconsistent food temperatures are a warning sign.