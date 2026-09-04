27 Aldi Finds To Look Out For In September 2026

Aldi shoppers know that the discount grocery chain introduces new Aldi Finds each month — and it is bringing in some fall-themed items to kick off the season in September. So, autumn lovers can expect all of the best ingredients and flavors of the season — such as pumpkin, maple, and apple — to show up in this month's Aldi Finds.

We've compiled this list of exciting products to look out for this September to make your grocery shopping trips a little bit easier, especially if you like to make lists ahead of time (and, if you do, we have tips for making an even better grocery list). Here, you'll find easy-to-make entrées, tasty snacks (which fit the autumnal theme), and some delectable treats to satisfy a sweet craving. There are also some kitchen items, like cookie jars and butter dishes, that will catch the eye of anyone who loves seasonal decor.

All in all, there's a lot of exciting stuff coming to Aldi this month. Read on to see if any of these products are worthy of making our list of the best Aldi Finds of the year.