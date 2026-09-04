27 Aldi Finds To Look Out For In September 2026
Aldi shoppers know that the discount grocery chain introduces new Aldi Finds each month — and it is bringing in some fall-themed items to kick off the season in September. So, autumn lovers can expect all of the best ingredients and flavors of the season — such as pumpkin, maple, and apple — to show up in this month's Aldi Finds.
We've compiled this list of exciting products to look out for this September to make your grocery shopping trips a little bit easier, especially if you like to make lists ahead of time (and, if you do, we have tips for making an even better grocery list). Here, you'll find easy-to-make entrées, tasty snacks (which fit the autumnal theme), and some delectable treats to satisfy a sweet craving. There are also some kitchen items, like cookie jars and butter dishes, that will catch the eye of anyone who loves seasonal decor.
All in all, there's a lot of exciting stuff coming to Aldi this month. Read on to see if any of these products are worthy of making our list of the best Aldi Finds of the year.
Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies
It's only fitting that we start with a pumpkin item since it's one of the most quintessential fall flavors. The Bake Shop pumpkin sandwich cookies consist of two pumpkin spice-flavored cookies with a cinnamon cream cheese filling. You can expect these cookies to be sweet, full of warm flavors, and absolutely delicious. They're available at Aldi starting September 2, and a 12-count box costs $4.99.
Benton's Soft Baked Cookies: Pumpkin Spice, Apple Crisp, or Maple Pecan
Next, we have another cookie option: Benton's soft baked cookies. You can choose between pumpkin spice, apple crisp, and maple pecan. You may as well try all three flavors, especially since each bag only costs a few bucks. You can even buy all three and make a delicious cookie spread that will be a guaranteed hit at a dinner party. Each bag costs $2.99 and will be available starting September 2.
Southern Grove Trail Mix: Caramel Apple, Peanut Butter or Pumpkin Spice
This month, there will be three different Southern Grove trail mixes to choose from: caramel apple, peanut butter, and pumpkin spice. The caramel apple, for example, consists of caramel apple-flavored mini candy cups, yogurt-flavored raisins, cinnamon cookie squares, and caramel apple seasoned almonds. So, in other words, you can expect plenty of tasty fall flavors in this sweet and salty trail mix. Each 8-ounce bag is priced at $4.89 and is available starting September 2.
Berryhill Spread: Salted Caramel or Maple Pumpkin
If you love a sweet, flavorful spread, then you'll be excited to find out that Aldi will have two new ones from Berryhill on its shelves: salted caramel and maple pumpkin. Both of these flavors are perfect for spreading on toast, muffins, pancakes, waffles, and more. You could also use either spread to flavor your homemade coffee in the morning. Then, of course, there's always the option of simply eating it right out of the jar. Buy a jar for $2.99 starting September 2.
Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese
There's no denying that mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food — and you can make it even more warm and cozy for fall time with this Specially Selected Fall Harvest mac and cheese. The boxed macaroni consists of ridge elbow noodles and a savory sauce made of pumpkin, butternut squash, and cheddar cheese. Make it on a lazy autumnal evening when you're craving something fun, warm, and satisfying. Each box costs $2.99 and will be available starting September 2.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen: Pumpkin Feta or Beet Root Goat Cheese Flatbread
For an easy dinner option that will also help you get in the mood for fall, check out these new flatbreads from Mama Cozzi's: pumpkin feta and beet root goat cheese. The beet root goat cheese option consists of beets, goat cheese crumbs, mozzarella, red onion, marinated tomatoes, and arugula, with a garlic sauce. If you love a good frozen pizza, give these a try — especially if you prefer a thin and crispy crust. Each flatbread is priced at $3.99 and can be purchased starting September 2.
Breakfast Best Breakfast Meatballs
If you love an easy yet delicious meal option for the morning, check out these meatballs from Breakfast Best. They are fully cooked and made of pork. Each serving (of six meatballs) has 11 grams of protein and 3 grams of added sugar. Pair these meatballs with toast and eggs or, for a sweet and savory combination, pancakes or French toast. A 20-ounce bag costs $6.49 and is available starting September 9.
Casa Mamita Family Size Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas
Casa Mamita's family size chicken and cheese enchiladas are another fantastic fall option. These enchiladas consist of corn tortillas that have been filled with chicken, veggies, seasoned rice, beans, and peppers, with a helping of cheese on top. In other words, you can expect these enchiladas to be both filling and tasty. It serves eight, so you can feed your whole family with this easy meal (or have plenty of leftovers). Buy a box of these enchiladas for $15.99 starting September 9.
Corned Beef Reuben Bites
Next, we have a delicious appetizer option: corned beef reuben bites. Each bite is made up of corned beef, sauerkraut, and provolone cheese, all wrapped up in a crispy, golden crust. They will taste delicious on their own, but it also never hurts to pair them with a dipping sauce (perhaps homemade ranch, garlic aioli, or honey mustard). Each box costs $7.99 and is available starting September 9.
Season's Choice Corn Ribs: Plain or Chili Lime
If you're looking for a fun, tasty side dish, try out these corn ribs from Season's Choice. You'll find two options this September: plain or chili lime. While the plain corn ribs are delicious, the chili lime flavor is great for when you want a more exciting, flavorful side dish. You can also pair the corn ribs with roasted chicken thighs or tender grilled pork chops. Buy a bag for $3.99 starting September 9.
ALDI Truffle Arancini or Goat Cheese Bites
Here's another appetizer option: Aldi's truffle arancini or goat cheese bites. For those unfamiliar, arancini are fried balls of rice — and these ones from Aldi also contain truffle. Meanwhile, the goat cheese bites consist of creamy goat cheese with a crunchy coating. An 8-ounce box is priced at $3.79 and will be available at Aldi on September 9.
Sundae Shoppe Freeze Pops: Red Cherry or Blue Raspberry
Even with fall approaching, plenty of us are still experiencing hot weather. So, if you need a cold and refreshing treat to help you get through the rest of the year's heat, grab a box of these Sundae Shoppe freeze pops. You can choose between red cherry or blue raspberry. Each pop has 70 calories and 15 grams of added sugar. Buy a six-count box for $2.99 starting September 9.
Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring
If you love sweet bread, then be sure to put the Specially Selected apple cinnamon brioche ring in your cart. It consists of light brioche swirls that have a delectable apple cinnamon filling, so you can expect a soft and sweet treat with a gooey, satisfying middle. Eat the brioche ring straight out of the bag or heat it up to make it a warming, comforting treat that's perfect for fall. The brioche rings cost $5.49 and will be available at Aldi on September 9.
Priano Maple, Bacon, & Ricotta Tortelloni
For an autumnal pasta night that requires very little effort on your part, grab this Priano maple, bacon, and ricotta tortelloni from Aldi. These noodles cook in just three minutes, so they're great for busy nights when you don't have much time to make dinner but still want something delicious. With this dish, you can expect plenty of savory flavor, as well as a bit of sweetness from the maple. A package costs $4.29 and will be available starting September 16.
Deutsche Küche Pumpernickel Bread
If you don't have the time or energy to make pumpernickel bread from scratch, you'll be able to find this Deutsche Küche option — which is imported from Germany and made with whole rye kernels — at Aldi during the month of September. Buy a package for $2.69 starting September 23.
Deutsche Küche Doppelino Cookies (in various flavors)
The pumpernickel bread is not the only German item you'll find at Aldi; in fact, we think that the German aisle is one that you should never skip. Another product from Deutsche Küche that you'll want to keep an eye out for is the Doppelino cookies, which are German-inspired creme-filled cookies. You'll find various flavors, including hazelnut with a vanilla creme filling, for $3.99 starting September 23.
Casa Mamita Stuffed Nachos: Queso or Chicken
Nacho lovers need to give the stuffed nachos from Casa Mamita a try. There are two fillings to choose from: queso or chicken. The former features breaded nachos that have been filled with a Southwestern-style queso. Pair with your favorite salsa (perhaps salsa verde or salsa perezoso) or homemade guacamole. Starting September 23, buy a box for $4.29.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese (various types)
If you love a themed charcuterie board, then you need to get your hands on the new Halloween cheeses from Emporium Selection. The Halloween cheeses include Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar, Death by Garlic Black Garlic Cheddar, Freaky Franken Sage Derby, and Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale. Grab a selection of these cheeses, along with your favorite crackers and other snack board items, and put them together for the ultimate spooky charcuterie. Each cheese costs $4.29 and will be at Aldi starting September 30.
Clancy's Bats & Ghosts Crunchy Snack
Speaking of spooky snacks, check out the sea salt-flavored bats and ghosts crunchy snack from Clancy's. In fact, it's a perfect fit for that Halloween charcuterie board that you'll be putting together with all of those spooky cheeses. Or, simply grab a bag to enjoy during a scary movie night. You can buy this snack at Aldi for $2.39 starting September 30.
Barissimo Dessert Drizzle: Blueberry, Strawberry or Peach & Mango
If you're looking for a way to take your homemade desserts to the next level, be sure to scope out the new dessert drizzles from Barissimo. There are three fun, sweet flavors to try: blueberry, strawberry, or peach and mango. These drizzles will work on everything from ice cream to cake (such as a classic buttery pound cake) and more. Each 16-ounce bottle costs $4.49 and will be at Aldi starting September 30.
Kirkton House Mushroom and Acorn Decor
If you're in need of some new fall home decor, then Aldi has you covered. Check out these adorable mushroom pieces, which have a brown base and a gold top. Display these on your shelves alongside your cookbooks or your spices. There's also an acorn version, which you can proudly place next to your mushrooms! Starting September 2, grab these for $9.99.
Crofton Fall Ceramic Kitchenware (various types)
Anyone who loves ceramic kitchenware is going to be very happy while shopping at Aldi this month. The grocery chain has a plethora of ceramic kitchenware items to choose from, including butter dishes, teapots, serving dishes, and salt and pepper shakers. The butter dish, for example, is adorably designed to look like a pumpkin, complete with a deep orange hue. For $7.99, you can buy this dish (and other ceramic items) at Aldi, beginning September 2.
Crofton Large Pumpkin Dish
If you can't get enough pumpkin-shaped kitchenware, then you'll also want to add this large Crofton pumpkin dish to your Aldi cart. You can use this dish as a decorative item or as a way to serve everything from soups and stews to pasta and more. But, more than anything, having this pumpkin-shaped dish around will definitely get you excited for autumn and the Halloween season. Buy this dish for $16.99 starting September 2.
Crofton Cookie Jar, Mix Bowl, or Ramekin (various types)
There's even more fall-themed kitchenware items from Crofton! There's cookie jars, mixing bowls, and ramekins, which have three designs for you to choose from: ghosts, skulls, or pumpkins. The cookie jar, for example, is shaped like a smiling, adorable ghost — and it becomes so much more fun to make Halloween-themed cookies when you have this jar to store them in. Buy these fun items for $9.99 starting September 2.
Crofton Glass Stem Pumpkin Dome
If you love to display the baked goods that you make at home — and love a festive flair to your kitchenware — then you need to buy this Crofton glass stem pumpkin dome. It's a display case that's shaped like a glass pumpkin with a golden stem. This is the perfect spot to store all of the autumnal desserts that you make this season, such as no-bake pumpkin pecan pie bites or apple spice cupcakes with salted caramel whipped cream. This pumpkin dome costs $19.99, and you can buy it starting September 2.
Crofton Bread Making Kits
Bread lovers, this next product is a must-buy: the Crofton bread making kit. It comes with a proofing basket with a liner, a dough whisk, a dough scraper, and a bread lame with a replacement blade. So, if you want to spend your fall making bread from scratch, be sure to pick up this set. Buy it for $14.99 starting September 16.
Crofton Bread or Charcuterie Cloche Board
For our last item on this list, we have two more kitchenware options from Crofton. There's a new charcuterie board, as well as a new bread board (which contains a crumb catcher). So, if you love making fresh bread at home or enjoy whipping up fun charcuterie boards (or both), then either of these picks are a must-buy. Just remember that, for a well-designed charcuterie board, organize your ingredients first. Each board costs $14.99 and will be available at Aldi starting September 16.