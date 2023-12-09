For A Well-Designed Charcuterie Board, Organize Your Ingredients First

Once you've gathered all of your charcuterie board ingredients, start by placing the largest items. This will primarily be whole wheels or large wedges of cheese, especially soft cheeses like Brie or Camembert. If you're using any ramekins or small vessels, you'll also want to arrange those right away.

Next, reach for those sliced meats and cheeses and fan them out across the board. Try to spread them out evenly so that it's not all meat on one side and cheese on the other. Lay prosciutto down in one corner, and salami on the opposite diagonal corner, for example. Do the same with any sliced cheese. Crackers can also be distributed evenly across the entire board, plus any chunks of bread. Now, place any sliced veggies or fruit. These can be placed in piles, or arranged in different designs (celery sticks fanned out in a circle, for example).

Lastly, smaller items can be scattered throughout the remaining space on the board. Drop a handful of popcorn, dates, pretzel sticks, chocolate-covered raisins, wasabi almonds, and whatever else you have. It's okay for there to be some overlap, just be sure not to hide the meat and cheese. You want people to see all of the different options right away so they can mix and match their favorites from the start.