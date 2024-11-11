Aldi's German Aisle Is One You Should Never Skip

Ask any Aldi shopper why they shop there, and chances are you'll get an earful. From inflation-busting prices on organic and gluten-free items to seasonal specialties and shopping the infamous Aisle of Shame (which, have you really even shopped at Aldi if you haven't?), there's a lot to love about the discount chain. Admittedly, some parts of the Aldi experience are also a little out of the ordinary, like the locked grocery carts requiring a refundable quarter deposit to use. You may not know this, but Aldi is originally a German company, so don't be surprised by the German products it stocks, such as spaetzle, pickles, and cookies.

In fact, Reddit has dedicated entire threads to the best products, and Germans in America have their favorites, too. So, if you're in the spirit for an Aldi adventure, be sure to give these German foods a taste. With choices like beer, cookies, and bread on offer, it shouldn't take too much arm-twisting. The Doppelino cookies are the best, according to one Redditor. "I buy 5 or 6 packages and then hide them from my family. They're a perfect little treat with coffee ... not too sweet and, because they're so small, you can eat 3 or 4 of them and not feel bad about it."