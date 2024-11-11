Aldi's German Aisle Is One You Should Never Skip
Ask any Aldi shopper why they shop there, and chances are you'll get an earful. From inflation-busting prices on organic and gluten-free items to seasonal specialties and shopping the infamous Aisle of Shame (which, have you really even shopped at Aldi if you haven't?), there's a lot to love about the discount chain. Admittedly, some parts of the Aldi experience are also a little out of the ordinary, like the locked grocery carts requiring a refundable quarter deposit to use. You may not know this, but Aldi is originally a German company, so don't be surprised by the German products it stocks, such as spaetzle, pickles, and cookies.
In fact, Reddit has dedicated entire threads to the best products, and Germans in America have their favorites, too. So, if you're in the spirit for an Aldi adventure, be sure to give these German foods a taste. With choices like beer, cookies, and bread on offer, it shouldn't take too much arm-twisting. The Doppelino cookies are the best, according to one Redditor. "I buy 5 or 6 packages and then hide them from my family. They're a perfect little treat with coffee ... not too sweet and, because they're so small, you can eat 3 or 4 of them and not feel bad about it."
Get there for German Week
Via its German label, Deutsche Küche, Aldi stocks German foods all year, including its Choceur chocolate bars, which are too good to pass up. However, it's easier to find multiple products to try during the store's German weeks in May and September. Keep an eye on its Aldi Finds page, where you can scope out items like dark or milk chocolate wafer rolls, dried egg spaetzle, or Müesli cereal.
Even Germans agree that it's worth a trip to find some tastes of home. The blog "A German Girl in America" posted that after a journey through the store on German week, "I'm delighted to report that Aldi does sell a German salami, and it's quite good."
She also gives high marks to its German beer and wine selection, the cherry liqueur and marble cakes, and apple strudel. So, if good salami, beer, and baked goods are your vibe, give Aldi's specialty items a try. Even if you don't like something, it won't break the bank. Just don't forget to bring your own bags!