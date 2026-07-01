5 Best Aldi Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
Between its reliable discounts and unusual but satisfying brands, Aldi is one of the country's most popular grocery stores. One feature that keeps shoppers coming back is Aldi Finds, which includes weekly influxes of a wide range of products only available until what's in stock sells out. There are new Aldi Finds every week, among which some have already stood out for 2026.
While Aldi Finds are typically short-lived, sometimes extremely so, experienced shoppers know that some highly sought-after items might return in the future. None of these products is currently known to be available, but some have already reappeared several times before — a track record of success that suggests future availability too.
Aldi is first and foremost a grocery store, and many of 2026's best Aldi Finds so far are food items. Main dishes like fried chicken or lobster cakes stand out, as do an entire frozen pizza with an unusual but exciting protein topping. There was also, and hopefully will be again, a pistachio cream spread with a surprising number of potential applications. And, for seasoned Aldi fans, another hot Le Creuset dupe that you may not have seen before.
Mama Cozzi's Pit Smoked Beef Brisket with Southern Style Cheese Sauce Flatbread Pizza
It's not often that you see brisket on a pizza, automatically making this product from June more exciting than most options for either frozen pizzas or Aldi Finds. This thin-crust flatbread pizza features a base of cheddar cheese sauce, more cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, diced red peppers, plenty of caramelized onions, and, of course, pit-smoked pieces of brisket.
Aldi carries several variants of Mama Cozzi frozen pizzas, and some are better than others, but we found that the brisket pizza was one of the best. Upon cooking, it has a distinct smell of cheese and brisket, which reveals a similarly tantalizing taste accented by red peppers and caramelized onions.
It is worth noting that some consumers have been turned off by the amount of caramelized onion on this pizza, even though we found that it looks far more oniony than it tastes. But for anyone who loves pizza, brisket, and a good deal — just $6.99 for a full-size pie — keep an eye out for this Aldi Find to eventually come back.
Mattigan's Dubai Style Pistachio Cream Spread
The Dubai chocolate craze has stuck around for longer than perhaps some would have expected. There are countless different bars and other food products emulating the original, handmade candy from a luxury Dubai chocolatier. And in April, Aldi carried its own Dubai chocolate-inspired product.
Although including "Dubai" and "pistachio" in a product name in 2026 might suggest the presence of chocolate, Mattigan's Dubai Style Pistachio Cream Spread does not contain any. But it does have real pistachios and kataifi, small pieces of pastry similar to baklava that are an important part of the Dubai chocolate signature.
The spread has everything you need to add a Dubai chocolate-inspired twist to all sorts of foods. Pancakes, waffles, biscuits, muffins, and pastries are all obvious candidates on which this product can shine. And if you want to kick the flavor up a notch, try mixing it with Nutella for something closer to a proper Dubai chocolate spread.
Fremont Fish Market Lobster or Crab Cakes
The only thing more unbelievable than a bag of frozen crab cakes for just $4.99 is a bag of lobster cakes for the same price. But Aldi shoppers have seen this incredible bargain before, as Fremont Fish Market's Lobster Cakes and Crab Cakes were one of January's absolute best Aldi Finds.
Each 16-ounce package contains five lobster or crab cakes, which comes out to approximately $1 per cake. At that price, don't expect them to be brimming with large, rich chunks of shellfish: while the lobster and crab cakes are made with real lobster and crab, each is stretched with imitation crab meat and, in the case of the crab cakes, also fish flakes. They each also have a generous amount of breading.
With that said, at such a low price, these are still a must-buy. The exterior breading crisps up nicely in either an oven or an air fryer, and while the filling contains extra ingredients you wouldn't find at a high-end seafood restaurant, it remains broadly satisfying. When we ranked several Aldi frozen seafood products, the crab cakes finished near the middle of the pack — a little bit of Old Bay would help — and the lobster cakes took a respectable 5th place, with little to complain about. If you love seafood, either one is definitely worth a try.
Kirkwood Southern style crispy fried chicken variety pack
Frozen fried chicken can be hit or miss, to say the least, so it's noteworthy when an option comes along that can actually hold a candle to a freshly-fried breast or thigh. Here, Aldi's general excellence in frozen food options shines through with the Kirkwood Southern style chicken variety pack, a standout Aldi Find for January and one that has periodically reappeared since at least 2016.
The number and variety of pieces in each nearly 2-pound box vary, but will be some combination of breasts with back portions, thighs with back portions, and drumsticks. And because the chicken is already fully cooked, you don't need to worry about a raw plate.
Once heated through in an oven or air fryer, it's everything you expect fried chicken to be. Each piece is juicy and flavorful on the inside, wrapped in a crispy and slightly peppery breading that some have compared to KFC. Should you ever spot this box at Aldi, it's a good, quick meal option to keep tucked away in your freezer.
Crofton farmhouse ceramic mini bakers
Aldi fans likely know the Crofton brand by name. It's plastered all over numerous Aldi products, notably including a range of Aldi-exclusive Le Creuset dupes offering style and functionality nearly as good as the premium brand, but at a tiny fraction of the cost. And these ceramic mini bakers, a star Aldi Find in March, are the latest addition to this storied lineup.
Each 2-pack of these mini bakers (with matching lids) comes in one of four patterns, including strawberries or lemons. As ceramic bakeware, they are not safe for stovetop use, but are great for oven-based small egg dishes, desserts, soups, and individual servings of pot pie, macaroni and cheese, and more.
Based on Crofton's previous cookware pieces, it's no accident that these bear a passing resemblance to Le Creuset's mini round cocotte. But while the prestige brand comes in various sizes and colors, it starts at nearly double the price of the Crofton set: $21.99 for one versus $12.99 for two. Other Crofton pieces have been known to reappear as Aldi Finds, and hopefully, this baker's duo is another.