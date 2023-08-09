Easy Classic Garlic Aioli Recipe

Indulge your taste buds with the delectable allure of garlic aioli — a creamy and garlicky Mediterranean condiment that will elevate your culinary creations to new heights. This luscious and versatile sauce perfectly complements an array of dishes, from crispy golden fries and grilled vegetables to succulent seafood and juicy burgers.

Recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD brings us this recipe, where she reveals the secret to achieving the ultimate balance of flavors, combining rich and velvety mayonnaise with a bold punch of fresh garlic and tangy lemon juice. Carli tells us, "I don't think there is a better sauce than this one for dipping fries into. It's truly mouth-watering!"

Whether you're hosting a casual gathering or simply seeking to add a burst of delightful taste to your everyday meals, this homemade garlic aioli is the ideal accompaniment, promising to satisfy every palate with its irresistible blend of savory, zesty, and utterly satisfying notes.