Easy Classic Garlic Aioli Recipe
Indulge your taste buds with the delectable allure of garlic aioli — a creamy and garlicky Mediterranean condiment that will elevate your culinary creations to new heights. This luscious and versatile sauce perfectly complements an array of dishes, from crispy golden fries and grilled vegetables to succulent seafood and juicy burgers.
Recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD brings us this recipe, where she reveals the secret to achieving the ultimate balance of flavors, combining rich and velvety mayonnaise with a bold punch of fresh garlic and tangy lemon juice. Carli tells us, "I don't think there is a better sauce than this one for dipping fries into. It's truly mouth-watering!"
Whether you're hosting a casual gathering or simply seeking to add a burst of delightful taste to your everyday meals, this homemade garlic aioli is the ideal accompaniment, promising to satisfy every palate with its irresistible blend of savory, zesty, and utterly satisfying notes.
Gather your easy classic garlic aioli ingredients
To make this easy classic garlic aioli, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need mayo, minced garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
When making aioli, certain ingredient substitutions can be made to suit dietary preferences or ingredient availability. Carli tells us, "You can use Greek yogurt for a lighter and tangier alternative to mayo that still maintains the creamy texture. Additionally, you can experiment with different types of oils and vinegar or lemon juice to customize the flavor profile to your liking."
Add the mayo and lemon juice
In a small bowl, add the mayo and lemon juice. Stir to combine these ingredients.
The addition of lemon juice to this aioli brings a delightful tangy and zesty flavor that perfectly complements the creamy richness of the sauce. Carli says, "The citrusy notes add a refreshing twist, enhancing the overall taste and making it a versatile and mouthwatering condiment for various dishes."
Add the minced garlic, salt, and pepper
Add in the minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Stir these ingredients together until the mixture is smooth. That's it! Now it's time to enjoy it as a dip for fries or as a spread for sandwiches or burgers, adding a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes.
Carli advises, "To properly store this sauce, transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate it promptly." Ensure it's kept in the refrigerator and consumed within 3-5 days to maintain its quality and freshness.
- 1 cup mayo
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ lemon, juiced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- Mix all ingredients together.
- Store in the fridge in an airtight container.
|Calories per Serving
|162
|Total Fat
|17.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|9.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|0.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|0.1 g
|Sodium
|133.4 mg
|Protein
|0.1 g