5 Tips For Making A Better Grocery Store List

Writing a grocery list may seem like a simple task, but making a good one is deceptively complex. The best approach will include much more than just jotting down a list of things to buy (though this is, of course, an important element). Additional considerations can help you create the best list possible.

For starters, consider why you're buying each item. Begin with a list of meals you plan to cook, then use that to populate a grocery list with items you need. Consider adding alternatives to ingredients you know the store may not have so you aren't thrown off course if something is sold out. Also, consider your costs while writing the list so you aren't surprised by a huge bill at the end of your trip.

Grocery shopping pros who are familiar with their preferred store can even organize their grocery list based on where each item is, thus minimizing backtracking through the aisles. And finally, consider listing perishables last to keep them in the cold longer.