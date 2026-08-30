10 Store-Bought Hot Dogs Made With 100% Beef, Ranked

I grew up eating Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs, but I hadn't eaten them in quite some time before this ranking. Naturally, there were lots of nostalgic feelings related to these, but the actual taste test left me wondering if I had any taste buds at all as a child.

My biggest issue? These were super mushy to the point it made me gag when I bit down; I imagine this is what it feels like to chew on dried dog food that's been congealed in Fluffy's bowl overnight. But it only got worse from there. A heavy artificialness reminiscent of stale bologna was what most came through, accented by a moderate savoriness that couldn't save this train wreck of a product. You could drown these in the best store-bought hot dog chili sauce, and you'd still probably gag.

One hot dog contains 170 calories, alongside 23% of your daily fat, 20% of your daily sodium, and six grams of protein. These are the highest calories and daily fat of this ranking's options. The primary ingredients are beef, water, and corn syrup. Although I didn't use it as a ranking factor, I didn't like that corn syrup was one of the main ingredients here and can't help but wonder if that might be responsible for some of the taste and texture issues. Either way, you couldn't pay me to eat these again, and you'd do well to steer clear.