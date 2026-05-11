6 Deep Dish Frozen Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're not already familiar with deep dish pizza, it's distinct from your standard varieties thanks to its thick crust, which forms an almost casserole-like interior of stacked toppings. And, if you think that sounds delicious, you're absolutely right. You'll usually find a variety of deep dish pizza either in Detroit (where they're typically a more rectangular shape) or Chicago (which is circular with the tomato sauce on top instead of on the bottom). But what if you don't live near either of those cities? You can turn towards your freezer aisle to discover potential deep dish options. Unfortunately, not all of them are going to give you that cheesy, savory, starchy taste you crave — some could be downright disappointing. So, how do you figure out which is great and which is best left on the shelf?

Thankfully for you, I already did the hard work answering that question. I bought and tried six deep dish frozen pizzas side-by-side before ranking them from worst to best based primarily on taste and texture. To do this, I relied on my food industry background and other relevant experiences. If you want to learn more about how I chose the best pizzas, you can check out my methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to find out which option won the deep dish frozen pizza showdown? Let's get into it.