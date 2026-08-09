14 Store-Bought Ketchup Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

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Is there any condiment more versatile or beloved than ketchup? It's an integral part of nearly every McDonald's burger, providing a tomato sweetness in each bite. Or, it can be generously squeezed over the top of classic beef meatloaf to create a mouth-watering crust. But if you want the best eating experience, you need a high-quality ketchup that embodies all the sweet, savory, and tangy flavors you're looking for. How do you know which brands will provide that, and which will leave you disappointed?

Using my food industry background, I set out to answer this question. After grabbing all the ketchup flavors from every brand available in my local area, I judged each one primarily on taste and texture. Where there were flavor varieties I was unable to try personally, I relied on customer reviews. My methodology is at the end of this article. Now, let's find out how store-bought ketchup brands stacked up against one another.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.