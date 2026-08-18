These 11 Fast Food Breakfast Menus Are Ready Before 7 AM
Is breakfast the most important meal of the day for you, or do you just like to nibble on something to tide you over until lunch? In either case, there are a slew of fast food restaurants with tasty menus to help you start the day. Knowing when each chain restaurant stops serving breakfast is only half of the battle when it comes to making your morning stop convenient, though. The other half is knowing when they begin serving breakfast, especially if you're an early riser and begin your commute or errands before 7 a.m.
From Whataburger and McDonald's to Jack in the Box, Sonic, and many more in between, you might be surprised at how many fast food chains have their breakfast menus ready before 7 a.m. The wide range of items across these chains means that you can be adventurous and eat something different every morning, whether you're dining in or getting it to-go from the drive-through. Plus, many of them have the best-value fast food breakfast meal deals of 2026.
Just keep in mind that dining room and drive-through hours can vary between locations, including those in the same restaurant chain. Since most franchisees get to set their own hours, it's always best to check the specific business hours of your local breakfast favorites before you go.
Whataburger
Early birds with a Whataburger nearby may be happy to learn that the restaurant's general breakfast hours actually start well before 7 a.m. — they begin at 11 p.m. the day before. Whether you're craving a honey butter chicken biscuit, breakfast burger, or taquito with cheese, the restaurant has a nice variety (though you'll find different menu items depending on your location). You have plenty of time to enjoy these items, too, because Whataburger doesn't stop serving breakfast until 11 a.m.
Dunkin'
Donuts and coffee are likely what come to mind first when you think of Dunkin', but not everyone likes having sweets so early in the morning. Fortunately, the chain has several other breakfast options, such as the sourdough breakfast sandwich, which we found to be the most underrated Dunkin' breakfast sandwich you should be ordering. Looking through the myriad locations across the country, it seems like most open at 5 a.m. However, some stores open as early as 4:30 a.m., while others don't open until 6 a.m. Select locations may even be open 24/7.
McDonald's
McDonald's is one of the most popular options when it comes to fast food breakfast. After all, the chain has been serving breakfast for more than 50 years. Aside from the famous Egg McMuffin, there are several McMuffin, biscuit, McGriddle, and platter options. We even ranked McDonald's No. 1 for having the best fast food breakfast sandwiches and the best fast food pancakes. For the most part, the chain's locations start serving breakfast at 5 a.m. when the lobby opens, but some stores may open their drive-throughs at 4:30 a.m. and their dining rooms at 6 a.m.
Bojangles
In similar fashion, Bojangles locations generally open at 5 a.m. and start serving breakfast right away. Some stores may not open until 5:30 a.m. or 6 a.m., but that still gives you plenty of time to grab a bite if you're out before 7 a.m. The best part, though, is that you'll never miss the breakfast menu because it's available all day. Choose from biscuit sandwiches made with various combinations of bacon, cheese, chicken, country ham, eggs, sausage, and steak. Or, grab a Southern-style gravy biscuit with Bo-Tato Rounds.
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
Owned by CKE Restaurants, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's have broken up their strengths and weaknesses to play off of each other and target different clientele in their respective regions. That even applies to when they start serving breakfast. While most Carl's Jr. locations tend to begin service at 6 a.m., most Hardee's locations open their doors at 5 a.m. (or an hour later in some areas or on Sundays). At either restaurant, you can expect a breakfast menu of biscuit and toast sandwiches, burritos, and biscuits and gravy, while Hardee's also serves platters.
Jack in the Box
If you like variety in your breakfast throughout the week, you might only have to stop at Jack in the Box. The menu includes burritos, croissant and sourdough sandwiches, French toast sticks, hash browns, and jumbo platters. While many stores keep their drive-throughs and dining rooms open 24 hours so that you can order breakfast no matter how early (or late) you're out and about, others start serving customers at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. Best of all, Jack in the Box doesn't stop serving breakfast; it's available all day.
Krispy Kreme
You won't find breakfast biscuits, sandwiches, or the like at Krispy Kreme, but you will find a wide variety of doughnuts to pair with coffees and fruit chillers. Throughout the year, the chain likes to represent each season with different flavors and toppings. Krispy Kreme also likes to create themed donuts, like footballs or soccer balls for sports, and it's known for doing collaborations for movies and special events. If you're a sweets-in-the-morning kind of person, most locations open at 6 a.m., but some open at 5 a.m., 5:30 a.m., or even serve donuts 24/7.
Burger King
You might not get as much of a variety at Burger King as you would at Jack in the Box, but there are several biscuit and croissant sandwich options. French toast sticks, burritos, platters, and hash browns are also on the morning menu. In our ranking of every Burger King breakfast menu item, the sausage, egg, and cheese croissant was in the top spot. Most locations at least open the drive-through at 6 a.m. to start serving breakfast, but some open an hour later on Sundays. Meanwhile, some dining rooms may open at 6 a.m. or an hour later.
Sonic Drive-In
Sonic Drive-In is another fast food chain where you can order breakfast items all day, as soon as it opens. While operating hours are generally between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. (when Sonic stops serving breakfast), franchisees can choose to serve guests at vastly different times. Some places might open sooner, an hour later on weekends, or much later in general and close earlier or later as a result, while some never close. No matter when you go, you can expect several breakfast burrito options on the menu alongside a couple of sandwiches and French toast sticks.
Wendy's
Wendy's first attempt at breakfast was a total failure because of the time-consuming process of making many items to order for customers who were in a morning rush. While it's still one of the fast food chains that uses 100% real eggs, it's much faster to grab your favorites from the current breakfast menu, which spans biscuit and croissant sandwiches, burritos, French toast sticks, and seasoned potatoes. Most Wendy's start serving at 6:30 a.m., but some locations may open at 6 a.m. or well after 7 a.m.
Chick-fil-A
Similar to Wendy's, most of Chick-fil-A's restaurants open at 6:30 a.m. and immediately start serving breakfast. There are some exceptions, though, with franchisees choosing to open at 6 a.m. or even as early as 4:30 a.m. in airports. Meanwhile, some stores inside hospitals, malls, universities, or the like may not be open before 7 a.m. Some of the best Chick-fil-A breakfast menu items that we recommend include the classic and spicy chicken biscuits, the sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit, and the Chick-n-Minis. You can also order the fruit cup, berry parfait, and hash browns during breakfast hours.