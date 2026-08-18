These 11 Fast Food Breakfast Menus Are Ready Before 7 AM

Is breakfast the most important meal of the day for you, or do you just like to nibble on something to tide you over until lunch? In either case, there are a slew of fast food restaurants with tasty menus to help you start the day. Knowing when each chain restaurant stops serving breakfast is only half of the battle when it comes to making your morning stop convenient, though. The other half is knowing when they begin serving breakfast, especially if you're an early riser and begin your commute or errands before 7 a.m.

From Whataburger and McDonald's to Jack in the Box, Sonic, and many more in between, you might be surprised at how many fast food chains have their breakfast menus ready before 7 a.m. The wide range of items across these chains means that you can be adventurous and eat something different every morning, whether you're dining in or getting it to-go from the drive-through. Plus, many of them have the best-value fast food breakfast meal deals of 2026.

Just keep in mind that dining room and drive-through hours can vary between locations, including those in the same restaurant chain. Since most franchisees get to set their own hours, it's always best to check the specific business hours of your local breakfast favorites before you go.