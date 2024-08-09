What Time Does Sonic Stop Serving Breakfast?

Perhaps best known for its rollerskating carhops that bring meals directly to the customer's car, Sonic differs from other fast casual restaurants in more ways than one, and that includes its breakfast hours. While far from lacking when it comes daytime menu options, sometimes you just want to satisfy your sweet tooth with their morning-friendly French toast sticks in the middle of the afternoon or enjoy a breakfast burrito for dinner. After all, not all cravings line up with the time a meal is traditionally served — just look at how popular breakfast for dinner has become.

Late risers hungry for breakfast sandwiches past noon will be pleased to hear that Sonic serves breakfast all day. Even among fast food chains, serving breakfast all day isn't common, but Sonic offers all its menu items all day long, without any time constraints (which means that Sonic serves lunch all day too). So whether it's a breakfast burrito or a corn dog, customers can rest easy knowing they can eat whatever they like for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert — whenever they like.