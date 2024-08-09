What Time Does Sonic Stop Serving Breakfast?
Perhaps best known for its rollerskating carhops that bring meals directly to the customer's car, Sonic differs from other fast casual restaurants in more ways than one, and that includes its breakfast hours. While far from lacking when it comes daytime menu options, sometimes you just want to satisfy your sweet tooth with their morning-friendly French toast sticks in the middle of the afternoon or enjoy a breakfast burrito for dinner. After all, not all cravings line up with the time a meal is traditionally served — just look at how popular breakfast for dinner has become.
Late risers hungry for breakfast sandwiches past noon will be pleased to hear that Sonic serves breakfast all day. Even among fast food chains, serving breakfast all day isn't common, but Sonic offers all its menu items all day long, without any time constraints (which means that Sonic serves lunch all day too). So whether it's a breakfast burrito or a corn dog, customers can rest easy knowing they can eat whatever they like for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert — whenever they like.
Sonic's hours for serving breakfast
While Sonic serves breakfast for as long as it's open, its hours of operation vary between restaurants. Though most Sonics close between 10 p.m. and midnight, some stay open as late as 2 a.m. — and in New York, South Carolina, and Kentucky, some Sonics are even open 24/7. Be sure to check Sonic's website for details on a specific location's hours, as some may close as early as 9 p.m. (like some Tennessee Sonics) or as late as 4 a.m. (like some New York and North Carolina Sonics).
Breakfast is first available between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. when most Sonic drive-thrus open. On Sundays, Sonics typically open an hour later than usual, excluding the 24-hour restaurants. However, even if your state doesn't have a Sonic location, rest assured that there are other delicious fast food breakfast items available any time of day, including Starbucks' egg sandwiches and Panera's pastries.