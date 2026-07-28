7 Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Menu Items To Order And 4 To Skip

Chick-fil-A is a fast-food chicken chain giant that I personally adore for its lunch menu. In fact, my nearest restaurant is located central to everywhere I do my grocery shopping, making it one of my top-visited fast-food chains. But I've only visited during Chick-fil-A lunch hours, so its breakfast menu was entirely foreign to me, and I started wondering whether it would be as delicious as the lunch menu.

Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to answer this question by trying 11 Chick-fil-A breakfast menu items and reporting my findings back here. My main question was, "Would I order this again?" When I was on the fence about something because of personal preferences, I considered whether other people would enjoy this. If the answer to one or both of those questions was "yes," I recommended them here. If the answer to both was "no," I recommended skipping them.

My extensive food industry background was the primary driver behind my confidence in recommending for or against each breakfast menu item. I used this and other relevant experiences to primarily judge each item's taste and texture. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article if you're interested in learning more. Now, without further ado, these are the Chick-fil-A breakfast items you should and shouldn't order on your next early morning visit.