7 Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Menu Items To Order And 4 To Skip
Chick-fil-A is a fast-food chicken chain giant that I personally adore for its lunch menu. In fact, my nearest restaurant is located central to everywhere I do my grocery shopping, making it one of my top-visited fast-food chains. But I've only visited during Chick-fil-A lunch hours, so its breakfast menu was entirely foreign to me, and I started wondering whether it would be as delicious as the lunch menu.
Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to answer this question by trying 11 Chick-fil-A breakfast menu items and reporting my findings back here. My main question was, "Would I order this again?" When I was on the fence about something because of personal preferences, I considered whether other people would enjoy this. If the answer to one or both of those questions was "yes," I recommended them here. If the answer to both was "no," I recommended skipping them.
My extensive food industry background was the primary driver behind my confidence in recommending for or against each breakfast menu item. I used this and other relevant experiences to primarily judge each item's taste and texture. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article if you're interested in learning more. Now, without further ado, these are the Chick-fil-A breakfast items you should and shouldn't order on your next early morning visit.
Order: Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
This menu item consists of a single piece of breaded chicken on a buttery biscuit, although you're able to customize this offering slightly to your tastes — which is the case with nearly all of these items, save for those consisting of a single side product. The chicken was moist, with a robust savory flavor profile, accented by salty notes and a faint sweetness that would be easy to miss if you weren't looking for it. The biscuit was very dry, but it was packed full of starchy and buttery flavors, with light dairy notes reminiscent of buttermilk. Together, these flavors balanced perfectly, and created a nice textural contrast.
When ordered without customization, a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit contains 460 calories, 23 grams of total fat, 45 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of dietary fiber, and 19 grams of protein. There are allergen warnings for milk, egg, soy, and wheat.
Despite the drier biscuit, I would definitely order this again. However, I do highly recommend putting one of Chick-fil-A's well-ranked sauces on it to combat any dryness and add an extra layer of flavor.
Order: Spicy Chicken Biscuit
A Spicy Chicken Biscuit is exactly what it sounds like — a piece of breaded, spiced chicken on a freshly baked biscuit. The biscuit here is exactly the same as on the standard chicken option, dry but packed full of flavor. The chicken is moist and savory, with a low to medium kick of heat that feels balanced rather than overwhelming. Together, these two complement each other well in both texture and taste.
When ordered without customization, a Spicy Chicken Biscuit contains 450 calories, 22 grams of total fat, 44 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of dietary fiber, and 19 grams of protein. There are allergen warnings for milk, egg, soy, and wheat.
Although this breakfast item is really good, it definitely feels more like a lunch item that should be ordered with the chain's ever-popular waffle fries. Regardless, I definitely recommend ordering this if you're looking for a kick of heat with your first meal of the day.
Order: Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis
Chick-fil-A Chicken-n-Minis consist of four bite-sized breaded chicken nuggets wrapped in tiny yeast rolls. The nuggets hold up to the moist, tender, savory expectations you'd have for the chain's chicken. The rolls are predominantly starchy, but carry mild notes of creamy sweetness thanks to the honey butter spread they're brushed with — and, after a plain initial taste, a tiny extra bit of honey made these especially delicious.
When ordered exactly as offered, a serving of Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis has 360 calories, 13 grams of total fat, 41 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of dietary fiber, and 20 grams of protein. There are allergen warnings for milk, egg, soy, and wheat.
I wouldn't order these again for myself, but that's just personal preference and has nothing to do with this Chick-fil-A breakfast menu item's quality. However, both of my children thought these were adorable and fantastic tasting, citing it as their new go-to order for breakfast. This makes sense because the small individual chicken sandwiches are perfect for little fingers and smaller appetites, so I definitely recommend them for children generally.
Order: Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit
The Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit is, again, exactly what the name says — a piece of pork sausage, folded egg, and melty cheese on a buttermilk biscuit. The biscuit is a little dry here too, but it's packed with flavor, while the pork sausage adds an intense savoriness with moderate salty notes and a mild kick of spice. The cheese is creamy and rich, with a mild sharpness to it, which pairs well with the other flavors in this biscuit. I wasn't personally a big fan of the egg, but it worked better here than it did in some of the dishes I recommended skipping — instead of being unpleasant, the egg in the sandwiches is just watery and underwhelming.
When ordered exactly as offered, a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit has 620 calories, 42 grams of total fat, 38 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of dietary fiber, and 22 grams of protein. There are allergen warnings for milk, egg, soy, and wheat.
I probably wouldn't order this again myself because I'm personally not a fan of the eggs. However, when I offered other members of my family a taste, they said they quite enjoyed it, and didn't think the issues with the eggs were significant enough to skip this sandwich entirely. If you're looking for a decent breakfast sandwich on your Chick-fil-A trip, this is a good option.
Order: Hash Browns
The Hash Browns are little round pieces of crispy potatoes, and you get about a handful in each box. These had a delicious crunch and were only mildly greasy, which is fantastic when so many fried fast-food products contain enough oil to make you feel sick. The seasoning was subtly salty but not overdone, which allowed the starchy, mildly earthy potato to remain the star of the flavor profile.
Per serving, the Hash Browns provide 270 calories, 18 grams of total fat, 23 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of dietary fiber, and 3 grams of protein. There are no allergen warnings for this menu item, but people who eat gluten-free or have other dietary restrictions should understand there's always the possibility of cross-contamination in fast-food settings.
I would definitely order these Hash Browns as a side on my next early morning visit to Chick-fil-A. They pair well with all breakfast entrées, so I recommend them for everyone who enjoys potatoes.
Order: Sausage Patty
The sausage patty used here is made of lightly spiced pork. Texturally, it was firm but gave way easily when I bit into it, offering a medium-weight mouthfeel that felt substantive. The flavor profile was dominantly savory, with moderate salty notes and a mild kick of spice. Despite it being an issue with a lot of sausage patties (fast-food or microwavable at home), this had zero artificial notes, and I really don't have anything bad to say here.
One sausage patty provides 240 calories, 22 grams of total fat, 1 gram of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of protein. There are no allergen warnings for this menu item.
If you're looking for a breakfast meat side, the sausage patty is your only real choice as far as I'm concerned. Although I didn't sample it for this ranking (due to the Cyclospora outbreak at the time of this writing), I think the parfait would pair beautifully with a sausage patty and a small order of hash browns — this "girl dinner" breakfast order covers most of your major food groups.
Order: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Muffin
The Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Muffin contains a few strips of bacon, a folded piece of egg, and Cheddar cheese inside an English muffin. I enjoyed the English muffin more than the biscuit, and would opt for this in future breakfast sandwiches — it had a satisfying crunch paired with a buttery, starchy flavor profile. The bacon added a nice layer of savoriness, while the cheese brought creamy, rich dairy notes with a subtle sharpness. The egg was very bland, but that worked fine here with the more dominant flavors.
When ordered without customization, a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Muffin contains 300 calories, 13 grams of total fat, 28 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fiber, and 16 grams of protein. There are allergen warnings for milk, egg, soy, and wheat.
Interestingly, the bacon in this breakfast muffin tested entirely different from the bacon served as a standalone protein. I think it's unlikely they use different bacons for these purposes, but either way, I hated one and loved the other. This is an excellent breakfast sandwich option, and I'd recommend it for those who prefer bacon over sausage.
Skip: Hash Brown Scramble Bowl w/Grilled Chicken
The Hash Brown Scramble Bowl contains eggs, cheese, and your choice of protein — in this case, I chose grilled chicken since there weren't many other menu items containing this on my ranking. It also comes with a small packet of salsa. But honestly, neither the salsa nor anything else you might season this with could save it. The eggs, which I wasn't a fan of in anything else, take center stage here, and it was a bland, watery taste experience with a mildly slimy texture. The hash browns could have been good, but they turned out a little soggy, and there wasn't enough cheese. The grilled chicken was fine on its own, but it tasted and felt really weird with the eggs.
A Hash Brown Scramble Bowl with Grilled Chicken, when ordered exactly as offered, has 410 calories, 26 grams of total fat, 15 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, and 30 grams of protein. There are allergen warnings for milk, egg, and soy.
Save yourself the hassle and skip this. In truth, you should skip any breakfast menu item containing the combination of grilled chicken and eggs because, bluntly, it's nauseating.
Skip: Bacon
The bacon is one of several individual proteins you can order with your breakfast. Since I tried the English muffin sandwich with bacon first, I fully believed this would be as good as what I had on that. Unfortunately, this tasted like an entirely different product. For starters, the bacon was super hard, which made it challenging to eat — and not in a deliciously crispy sort of way. It didn't give way for me at all, and was overcooked till it had a texture that reminded me of Laffy Taffy. The flavor was also incredibly bland, tasting more like paper than meat.
One serving of bacon provides 50 calories, 3.5 grams of total fat, and 4 grams of protein. There are no allergen warnings for this menu item.
The fact that I can't recommend the bacon is such a shame, since I'm a huge fan of this crispy, salty breakfast protein. In fact, I'm such a big fan that I previously did a ranking of seven thick-cut bacon brands for Daily Meal. But this? Disappointing from every angle. You're better off grabbing the sausage patty.
Skip: Egg White Grill
The Egg White Grill contains a folded piece of egg, grilled chicken, and American cheese on an English muffin. The egg was bland and a bit watery, while the American cheese was only okay. The grilled chicken would have been fine on its own, but the texture and taste pairing of it with the scrambled egg is so gross I can't repeat it enough. The one silver lining is that the English muffin was just as good as I expected it to be, for what that's worth when it's stuffed with mediocrity and sadness.
Without customization, the Egg White Grill has 300 calories, 8 grams of total fat, 29 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fiber, and 27 grams of protein. There are allergen warnings for milk, egg, soy, and wheat.
You couldn't pay me to eat this again. In fact, I only managed two good-sized bites before I had to put it down. It's a shame, since I hate wasting food, but sometimes it's just impossible to push through.
Skip: Hash Brown Scramble Burrito
The Hash Brown Scramble Burrito contains hash browns, breaded chicken nuggets, scrambled eggs, and cheese inside a flour tortilla. It also comes with a packet of salsa. You're probably tired of hearing it at this point, but the eggs were terrible and ruined the whole experience for me. The wet, slimy eggs made the hash browns soggy, while the breaded chicken nuggets were a bit wet. The flour tortilla was okay, but it was very bland.
Without alterations, the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito contains 700 calories, 40 grams of total fat, 51 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, and 34 grams of protein. There are allergen warnings for milk, egg, soy, and wheat.
Skip this and opt for something else. At least in the breakfast sandwiches, the folded egg is overwhelmed by better flavors from the meats and breads. Here, it just lends itself to a gross mess that I couldn't even finish.
How I chose which Chick-fil-A breakfast menu items to order or skip
I chose Chick-fil-A breakfast menu items for inclusion in this list based on their availability to me at my preferred location in Vineland, New Jersey. From those items available, I aimed to select products that would offer the most comprehensive sampling of what the chain had to offer for breakfast, ensuring each different protein and breakfast bread type was included at least once. I judged each item based primarily on taste and texture, with other aspects playing a smaller role when particularly noteworthy.
I primarily relied on more than 15 years of food industry experience, during which time I created a range of chicken and breakfast items. Extensively eating at Chick-fil-A prior to this, and previous work for Daily Meal also contributed. This includes similar fast-food articles like my ultimate ranking of McDonald's burgers or my write-up of Southern-born fast-food chains. Although personal preference played a role in this ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased as possible about product quality.