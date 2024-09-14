The Underrated Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich You Should Be Ordering
No matter where you are in the United States, you're likely to find a Dunkin' that opens at 5 a.m. so you can grab a bit of breakfast on your way to work. You might even have a location nearby that's open 24 hours a day, allowing you to satiate those breakfast cravings at any time, even for a late-night snack. And, although the brand is most well known for its coffee and donuts, it has more than sweet items on the menu: It has been serving breakfast sandwiches since 1997.
During Trevor Carlson's taste tests for Daily Meal to determine the fast food breakfast foods you should and shouldn't order, he found that Dunkin's sourdough breakfast sandwich may be a bit overlooked. A stack of five half-slices of bacon, two eggs, and one piece of white cheddar cheese are sandwiched between two toasted sourdough slices. In Carlson's opinion, the bread has better flavor and is of higher quality than the restaurant's bagels, the latter of which he notes are barely better than frozen bagels from the grocery store.
Ways to level up the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich
Like Burger King's latest rendition of its slogan, it's nice to have your sandwich exactly how you like it, and that's possible with the Dunkin' Sourdough Breakfast sandwich. Add some extra flavor by swapping out the regular bacon for the Snackin' Bacon: The cherrywood-smoked slices are tossed in a maple sugar and black pepper seasoning that caramelizes while being cooked.
If you prefer sausage on your sandwich, you can ask the staff to swap out the bacon for either pork or turkey sausage — both of which the restaurant uses for its other sandwiches. Also, you can ask the staff to add or change the cheese and to even customize the type of bread — as long as other items are in stock to switch out for you, of course.
You can upgrade the sandwich further with some cream cheese. Usually, Dunkin' has a few cream cheese flavors, including plain and veggie, for its bagels. It's a fantastic addition to the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, which doesn't come with any condiments as ordered.
Meal pairings with your sandwich
When it comes to making a meal out of your visit to Dunkin' (if you want more than just a sandwich), there are a few options you can pair with the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich. The best option is the hash browns, which are lightly seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, and other spices.
Since the sandwich itself can be pretty filling, though, you could skip the potato side and go straight for a bit of dessert. Consider getting Munchkins, which are shareable donut hole treats available in various flavors. However, you don't have to share them. Have a couple with your meal, and save the rest for an afternoon or evening snack. And, of course, you have the option to get any of the restaurant's other donuts or bakery items, like apple fritters and muffins.
To wash it down, the chain has an excellent assortment drinks. Dunkin' prides itself on the quality of its coffee — from simple hot coffee to macchiatos to specialty frozen lattes. If you don't like to drink coffee, that's okay. The restaurant has a slew of other beverage options, such as iced tea, lemonade, and combinations of the two. On top of that, its Refreshers come in various flavors (including Sparkd' Energy) and your preferred base liquid, such as black or green tea, water, and sparkling water. Bottled orange juice, soda, and more are often available as well.