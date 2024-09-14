The Underrated Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich You Should Be Ordering

When it comes to making a meal out of your visit to Dunkin' (if you want more than just a sandwich), there are a few options you can pair with the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich. The best option is the hash browns, which are lightly seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, and other spices.

Since the sandwich itself can be pretty filling, though, you could skip the potato side and go straight for a bit of dessert. Consider getting Munchkins, which are shareable donut hole treats available in various flavors. However, you don't have to share them. Have a couple with your meal, and save the rest for an afternoon or evening snack. And, of course, you have the option to get any of the restaurant's other donuts or bakery items, like apple fritters and muffins.

To wash it down, the chain has an excellent assortment drinks. Dunkin' prides itself on the quality of its coffee — from simple hot coffee to macchiatos to specialty frozen lattes. If you don't like to drink coffee, that's okay. The restaurant has a slew of other beverage options, such as iced tea, lemonade, and combinations of the two. On top of that, its Refreshers come in various flavors (including Sparkd' Energy) and your preferred base liquid, such as black or green tea, water, and sparkling water. Bottled orange juice, soda, and more are often available as well.