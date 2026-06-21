13 Best-Value Fast Food Breakfast Meal Deals In 2026
Eating out for breakfast is a big deal — and it's not just about weekends. According to the aptly named data company Toast, there were 7% more breakfast purchases on Mondays in the first quarter of 2025 than the year before. Breakfast delivery orders also rose 15% year over year. When you add that total breakfast traffic has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic — 39% in 2025 versus 34% in 2020 — it would seem logical that fast-food is cleaning up on the breakfast front.
However, it's not that simple. Some reports find that morning meals purchased at convenience stores are rising much faster than at fast-food chains. Others find that QSR breakfast traffic is actually falling due to competition and consumers trying to reduce spending as inflation soars.
So how are these chains fighting back? In many cases, it's with the art of the deal. Whether it be a traditional fast food breakfast combo, a mix n' match, a limited-time offer, or another cost-saving offer, 2026 is the year of the deal for breakfast. Are you looking to spend less while still getting a great "first meal" on the go? Here are the 13 best fast-food breakfast meal deals you'll find in 2026 (and possibly beyond).
McDonald's Sausage McMuffin/Biscuit Deal
McDonald's breakfast is legendary in the fast-food industry. It began small in 1970 when Pittsburgh-area franchisee Jim Delligatti — yes, the same man who created the Big Mac — received special permission to offer donuts and other breakfast sweets. The following year, Herb Peterson created the Egg McMuffin, and the rest is history. Not surprisingly, McDonald's is king of QSR breakfast, commanding 35.4% of the 7 to 10 a.m. traffic as of 2024 (via Yahoo! Finance). But while the Egg McMuffin remains the cornerstone of the breakfast menu, two different sandwiches form the foundation of the best McDonald's breakfast deal in 2026.
Fancy some sausage? McDonald's has a $4 breakfast meal deal for you. Choose a Sausage McMuffin consisting of a sausage patty, a slice of American cheese, and a toasted English muffin. Or get a sausage biscuit, which is the same meat patty between two biscuit halves. Then add a hash brown and a small coffee or fountain drink — all for only $4 plus tax.
Admittedly, this deal is a limited-time offering, but it's tasty and affordable while it lasts. If you want a deal when this one is gone, consider the Sausage Egg McMuffin. It becomes a meal for $7.29 at the location nearest me, making it another budget-friendly breakfast pick.
Burger King Mix n' Match
Once Burger King saw how successful McDonald's breakfast was, it had to jump in the game. In 1978, then-Burger King President and CEO Donald N. Smith began testing breakfast offerings as part of a larger strategy shift. Breakthroughs came with the Croissan'wich debuting in 1983 followed by French toast sticks in 1985.
Both items are still around, and the Croissan'wich is a centerpiece of Burger King's best 2026 breakfast deals. With the Single Mix n' Match, you can choose two Croissan'wiches or biscuit sandwiches for a total of $5. Considering a Crossan'wich costs $4.89 nearest me at regular menu price, it's effectively a buy-one-get-one deal. The sausage, egg, and cheese; bacon, egg, and cheese; or ham, egg, and cheese versions of each sandwich are all eligible.
What if you're extra hungry? The Double Mix n' Match BK deal is for you. For an extra dollar, you can enjoy any two of the double sausage, egg, and cheese or bacon, sausage, and cheese Crossan'wiches or biscuits. That can total up to 1,580 calories, which means you're effectively getting breakfast and lunch for $6 plus tax. Plenty of great fast food breakfast combo meals are also available, including burritos, pancake platters, and the Fully Loaded Croissan'wich.
Wendy's 2 for $3 Breakfast Biggie Bundles
Wendy's has a checkered history of serving breakfast. It initially tried to enter the market in 1985 but flopped miserably due to operational issues and an overall fast-food slump. Several other failed efforts followed before Wendy's tried again in 2020 — and despite the COVID-19 pandemic hitting at the same time, the fifth attempt was the charm.
Some of the reasons breakfast succeeded this time were a more streamlined menu, breakfast-style spins on popular menu items, emphasis on the drive-thru, and a collective organizational commitment. But if you ask me, offering one of the best deals in breakfast also helps.
As a play on its Biggie Bag (now Biggie Deals), Wendy's launched the two-for-$3 Biggie Bundles in August of 2023. And even in the face of inflation, the deal remains unchanged in 2026. Select any two of four items: a sausage biscuit, an egg-and-cheese biscuit, a small seasoned potatoes, and a medium hot coffee. Fork over $3 plus tax and enjoy. It's a good amount of food for very little money. Anyone who is particularly hungry can "double up" and pick four items for $6 — or grab one of the 11 different breakfast combos that includes sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and the famous Breakfast Baconator.
Jack in the Box 2 for $5 Biscuits
Since Jack in the Box only has restaurants in 24 U.S. states and territories, many people may not realize that it's the pioneer of quick-service breakfast. The fast-food joint was the first of its kind to debut a breakfast sandwich with the Breakfast Jack in 1969 – two years before the Egg McMuffin.
Nowadays, Jack in the Box has a massive breakfast menu. Since it serves the full menu, including breakfast, all day, you can get breakfast whenever you want. Order it at 7 a.m. before work, at 5 p.m. for an early dinner, or at midnight for a bedtime snack. The choice is yours!
If you want a deal, the two-for-$5 Biscuit bundle will fill you up on a budget. Pick two bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits; two sausage, egg, and cheese biscuits; or one of each. They cost $3.49 separately, giving you savings of almost 30% versus the regular menu price. Granted, the two-for-$5 deal may not be available at all Jack in the Box locations. If it isn't, your best bet is the Grande Sausage Burrito Combo. This fast food breakfast features a giant burrito stuffed with sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, cheese, a hash brown, and sausage. It includes a hash brown on the side and a regular coffee for $7.59.
Dunkin' $6 Meal Deal
By nature, Dunkin' has been a breakfast stop dating back to its founding as Open Kettle — Dunkin's completely different, original name — in 1948. For its entire history, you could get your coffee, donuts, and other goodies at any hour of the day. Breakfast sandwiches were added in 1997, giving people more options beyond pastries and making it a more well-rounded place to eat. This has helped make it the third most popular fast-food entity for breakfast visits, behind only McDonalds and Starbucks.
In the fall of 2024, Dunkin' introduced the $6 Meal Deal, originally as a limited-time promotion. The concept proved successful, though, and the meal deal is back for 2026, although it recently changed forms. Nowadays, the meal comes with a medium hot or iced coffee and two Wake-Up Wraps. There are six varieties of these egg-and-cheese breakfast wraps, including bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, and vegetarian options.
At my nearest Dunkin', those items can cost up to $10.57 separately, meaning I get more than a 43% discount if I opt for the meal deal. Interestingly, it's the only combo meal that Dunkin' currently offers. But it often has other deals it rotates through, including a $5 Meal Deal from earlier in 2026, so keep an eye out for the latest ways to save.
Bojangles Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuit Combo
Unlike some fast-food restaurants that established themselves first and started doing breakfast later, this meal has been integral to the Bojangles business model from the day it opened in 1977. As former Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward told QSR Magazine in 2022: "Biscuits are an all-day staple in the South ... but where biscuits really begin is at breakfast." As such, the made-from-scratch biscuits Bojangles serves with its fried chicken naturally carry over from the lunch menu to the breakfast menu.
Although Bojangles doesn't have a specific meal deal, it does serve 10 combos all day, so customers can enjoy breakfast anytime. Of these, the most affordable and unique is the Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuit Combo. It's based on the Bo-Berry biscuits — some of our favorite fast food breakfast biscuits — Bojangles introduced in 1987, which infuse the traditional biscuit recipe with blueberries and icing.
Described as "the perfect blend of sweet and savory" on the restaurant's website, this meal slides a sausage patty between a pair of biscuits, then puts icing on the sausage instead of the biscuit. The standard breakfast pairing is a small order of Bo-Tato Rounds and a regular coffee or iced tea for less than $6. Since the meal is served all day, you can swap the Bo-Tato Rounds for any other Bojangles side, including seasoned fries, mac and cheese, and even cole slaw.
Taco Bell Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Combo
They're another relatively recent entrant to the breakfast market, having started in 2014. But Taco Bell has established itself in a competitive market in part by leaning into what made it successful. Look at the breakfast menu and you'll see morning variants of established treats like Grande burritos, Crunchwraps, and quesadillas. Plus, there's its long-standing collaboration with Cinnabon that lets Taco Bell sell sweet-tasting Cinnabon Delights and Cinnabon coffee.
Taco Bell has backed off of the combo meals somewhat but still offers a few for online and app ordering. Of those, the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Combo is the most wallet friendly. The entrée is a large sausage or bacon burrito, which can be paired with a hash brown or two Cinnabon Delights to make your Taco Bell breakfast sweet and savory. Then add your choice of drink; options include a regular hot or iced coffee, a Tropicana orange juice, or a medium fountain soda. All of that comes to $7.79, which gives you a reasonable and delicious alternative to ordinary breakfast sandwiches. You can upgrade to a large steak burrito and various premium beverages, too.
Hardee's/Carl's Jr. 2 for $5 Breakfast Menu
Whether you know it as Hardee's or Carl's Jr. in your region, this joint is all about breakfast. It started when franchisee Boddie-Noell Enterprises started serving made-from-scratch biscuits at a Virginia Beach-area location in the 1970s, and they proved so popular that Hardee's made them the focal point of a national breakfast rollout in 1977.
Nowadays, Hardee's brags that its biscuit makers start at 4 a.m. and bake them every 15 minutes for maximum freshness. You'll find plenty of biscuits on the Hardee's two-for-$5 breakfast menu, which remains the best deal from the chain in 2026. The two-for-$5 deal started in late 2022 and was only supposed to last for a few months — but it's still here!
There are three items currently on the two-for-$5 to mix and match: a sausage and egg biscuit, biscuits and gravy, and a cinnamon roll, which can each cost as much as $3.99 separately. You also have options to add extras like cheese and bacon for a small upcharge. This on top of a menu with nearly 30 breakfast combos, ranging from the Super Sausage Brioche to the Pork Chop 'n' Gravy Biscuit. For value, choices, and creativity, it's hard to beat Hardee's and Carl's Jr.
Chick-fil-A Classic Chicken Biscuit Meal
Count Chick-fil-A as another fast-food restaurant that has been dedicated to the day's first meal from the beginning. The breakfast chicken biscuit was unveiled the same year as the first standalone restaurant — 1986, to be exact. Like Bojangles, it recognizes the all-day importance of biscuits in the South, and the concept has caught on nationally. In the 2000s, Chick-fil-A added breakfast burritos, fruit cups, and bagel sandwiches to further enhance the morning menu.
But the chicken biscuit remains the top seller, and it's also at the heart of the restaurant's best breakfast deal. Getting your biscuit sandwich with a small hash browns and a hot coffee costs $7.75 plus tax, which is the cheapest value meal on the menu. As is normal at Chick-fil-A, you also get any sauce or condiment you want, whether that's the house sauce, ketchup, mayo, or sriracha sauce.
Customers have many ways to personalize the meal, too. They can get a large hash brown for another 50 cents, make the chicken spicy for 24 cents, add cheese and eggs, upgrade to iced coffee and various fountain drinks, or swap the biscuit for an English muffin. Many other combo meals are available, including the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito with Nuggets if you're extra hungry.
Panera Bread Egg Sandwich Feasts
Panera Bread's origins are as a bakery, making it a perennial breakfast favorite since 1987, when it was known as The St. Louis Bread Company. After all, food such as bagels, croissants, and pastries are morning staples. However, Panera Bread has evolved beyond this foundation into egg sandwiches, souffles, parfaits, and more, giving everyone a breakfast option.
That said, Panera doesn't do breakfast combos for a single person. But if you're looking to feed a crowd, there's a deal right up your alley. The Family Feast Value Meal menu includes the Egg Sandwich Feast, which lets you choose four egg sandwiches from their collection for $16.99 at my nearest Panera.
Any of the nine egg sandwiches on the regular breakfast menu are eligible for the promotion. Bacon, egg, and cheese on a croissant? Ham, egg, and cheese on ciabatta bread? The unique chipotle chicken, egg, and avocado sandwich? They're all on the table.
These sandwiches normally cost anywhere from $5 to $8, meaning substantial savings. If you're looking for an alternative, or a breakfast-like treat after 10:30 a.m. when it stops serving the egg sandwich deal, there's also the Baked Goods Feast. This consists of six pastries for $16.99 with options such as cinnamon rolls, orange scones, and blueberry muffins.
White Castle Breakfast Toast Sandwich Combo
If there was an award for going the longest before offering breakfast, White Castle might win it. The fabled restaurant is widely recognized as one of the oldest fast food chains in the U.S., and it also led the way in starting takeout service. However, White Castle didn't introduce breakfast until 1986. It's done its best to make up for lost time, though, and began serving its full menu 24/7 in 2015 for those anytime cravings.
The Breakfast Toast Sandwich Combo, available at select locations, is the best way to get a taste of the extensive menu. This gives you a bacon, sausage, or egg and cheese toast sandwich with a small hash brown nibblers and a small coffee for less than $7. You can switch sides (such as french fries or fish nibblers) and drinks for additional charges.
What if this combo isn't available at your local White Castle? Go with the Breakfast Slider Combo, which replaces the toast sandwich with any of White Castle's 12 breakfast sliders for a pre-tax cost of just over $6. For those with more ravenous appetites, consider the Two Original Slider Combo with a pair of egg and American cheese sliders, bringing the total to $8.66 at the location nearest me.
Whataburger Whatameals
Whataburger remains a distinctly regional fast-food chain with nearly two-thirds of its approximately 1,200 locations in Texas. But people there, along with parts of the Southeast and Midwest, can enjoy morning or late-night breakfast. The restaurant unveiled its breakfast menu in 1982 as a way to promote that many of its establishments were now open 24/7, and it's now a critical part of the business, being served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.
Nine breakfast entrées are currently available, but only a handful can be turned into meal deals — or "Whatameals," as the chain calls them. Two of them battle to a draw as the best deal. One is the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit made with a buttermilk biscuit, a fried chicken strip, and drizzled honey butter. The other is a breakfast taquito with cheese, scrambled eggs, and either sausage, bacon, or potatoes.
From there, add a side of hash brown sticks or a small french fry, then choose between a 16-ounce hot coffee and a 20-ounce fountain soda or iced tea. Each meal costs $6.19, which is over a 20% savings versus buying the items individually. The Breakfast On A Bun and Biscuit Sandwich can also become Whatameals if you want other options.
Einstein Bros. Bagels $8 Breakfast & Brew
Bagels are one of the most common breakfast foods. As reported by NBC New York, a Betway survey found that New Yorkers ages 25 to 34 eat more than 100 bagels a year on average. So, it makes sense that Einstein Bros. Bagels would be a breakfast destination. Founded in 1995, the chain has ridden the bagel wave — and the bagel-and-egg sandwiches that naturally accompany them — to nearly 700 locations spread across the U.S.
Einstein Bros. Bagels offers multiple meal deals, but the best is the $8 Breakfast and Brew combo. Chow down on any of the classic egg sandwiches — including bacon, ham, pork sausage, and turkey sausage — then wash it down with a large hot or iced coffee. You'll save over 20% and be energized for a long day ahead.
Are you bringing a friend or partner to Einstein Bros.? Check out the Brunch for Two Combo, which is perfectly acceptable at breakfast time. You'll receive an All-Nighter Egg Sandwich, a bagel with shmear, a blueberry muffin, and a twice-baked hash brown for just over $13. Or treat yourself with the Bacon and Cheddar Brunch Special, which contains a bacon and cheddar bagel sandwich, a hash brown, and a blueberry muffin starting at just $8.59.