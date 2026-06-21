13 Best-Value Fast Food Breakfast Meal Deals In 2026

Eating out for breakfast is a big deal — and it's not just about weekends. According to the aptly named data company Toast, there were 7% more breakfast purchases on Mondays in the first quarter of 2025 than the year before. Breakfast delivery orders also rose 15% year over year. When you add that total breakfast traffic has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic — 39% in 2025 versus 34% in 2020 — it would seem logical that fast-food is cleaning up on the breakfast front.

However, it's not that simple. Some reports find that morning meals purchased at convenience stores are rising much faster than at fast-food chains. Others find that QSR breakfast traffic is actually falling due to competition and consumers trying to reduce spending as inflation soars.

So how are these chains fighting back? In many cases, it's with the art of the deal. Whether it be a traditional fast food breakfast combo, a mix n' match, a limited-time offer, or another cost-saving offer, 2026 is the year of the deal for breakfast. Are you looking to spend less while still getting a great "first meal" on the go? Here are the 13 best fast-food breakfast meal deals you'll find in 2026 (and possibly beyond).