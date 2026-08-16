12 Best Chocolates From Aldi, According To Customers
Aldi is a private label retailer with an abundance of high-quality products at affordable prices, from delicious bakery items to beloved frozen foods and beyond. Out of the many great products offered by the store, some of the items customers most love are Aldi's European-sourced chocolates. Although some chocolates have a regular place on shelves, many unique varieties can only be found during holidays or special times of the year. When those limited edition options hit the shelves, they're often sold out so quickly it makes you wonder if they were ever stocked — and that should tell you just how great Aldi chocolate is.
There's a lot of debate online about which Aldi chocolates are truly the best, but there are a few options that regularly come up positively in online conversations, and these are often highly rated with other retailers like Amazon, too. After scouring the internet using nearly a dozen sources, I was able to compile this list of the 12 best chocolates from Aldi, according to customers. If you're looking for only the best fix for your sweet tooth, grab your pen and take notes. Let's get into it.
1. Choceur Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
The Choceur Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels were the most beloved item I could find, with praise echoed across almost every social media thread and ranking. The bite-sized candies in this container are crafted from smooth caramel, wrapped in rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with a touch of sea salt. In one ranking of Aldi chocolates, this came in third place out of a whopping 28 varieties — a true testament to its quality.
If its high ranking isn't enough proof that these chocolate-covered caramels are truly the best of the best, fans say they're exceptionally moreish, frequently naming these as their favorite candies from Aldi. As Southern Living puts it, "These delightfully creamy caramel squares are enveloped in smooth dark chocolate, which provides a perfect juxtaposition to the sweet filling." Needless to say, these sweet chocolates are a must-try.
You can buy the Choceur Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels at Aldi for $4.75.
2. Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
The Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are an obvious (and well-executed) dupe of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups — the smaller kind that comes in a bag, not the format that comes in one long on-the-go wrapper. Rich peanut butter is coated in ridged milk chocolate and then loaded into a 12-ounce container so there's plenty to go around.
One happy customer reported on Facebook that she and her husband both really enjoyed these peanut butter cups, saying, "We both think the peanut butter has a nice texture. I honestly never thought I'd say this, but we both agree these are better [than Reese's]." This praise was echoed by another Facebook commenter, saying, "I'm a Reese's snob, but these are tops!" In short, if you're a Reese's fan, you're already a fan of these peanut butter cups and just didn't know it. So definitely snag yourself some.
You can buy the Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups at Aldi for $5.49.
3. Choceur Dark Chocolate Coconut Covered Almonds
Looking for something sweet and savory that has a creamy mouthfeel paired with a satisfying crunch? Then this Aldi best chocolate is for you. Coming in second in one ranking out of 28 unique kinds of Aldi chocolate, this option comes in a 10-ounce clear plastic tub that's meant for sharing. The Choceur Dark Chocolate Coconut Covered Almonds are crafted from a combination of white chocolate, dark chocolate, and coconut, wrapped around a dry roasted almond.
One reviewer calls this Aldi's must-have snack, saying they'll be keeping these to themselves and hiding this treat from their kids. Another customer took to Reddit to say, "Chocolate is smooth as silk. Not too much coconut, and crunchy almonds. Five dollars at my local Aldi. Strongly recommend!" This praise was echoed by numerous others, with a general consensus that you should run, not walk, to get these from your local Aldi.
You can buy the Choceur Dark Chocolate Coconut Covered Almonds at Aldi for $6.85.
4. Moser Roth Madagascan Vanilla White Chocolate Bar
If you're a big fan of white chocolate, the Moser Roth Madagascan Vanilla White Chocolate Bar is right up your alley — or, even if you're not a fan of the creamy white candy, this may change your mind. "I am not a white chocolate person," one Reddit customer said. "I think white chocolate shouldn't be classified as chocolate. I don't hate it but I also don't like it either. My wife bought some and was like you need to try this. It blew my mind ... you need to cop that!!!"
A ranking on Chowhound put this chocolate second best against 30 other options, citing the bar's rich flavor, smooth texture, and subtle sweetness. Across the internet, people are shocked at how good this white chocolate was, with some going as far as to say it's the best they've ever experienced. This praise culminates in one important message, which is that you should try this white chocolate bar even if you aren't a fan of similar.
You can buy the Moser Roth Madagascan Vanilla White Chocolate Bar at Aldi for $3.29.
5. Choceur Strawberry Yogurt Filled Mini Chocolate Bars
The Choceur Strawberry Yogurt Filled Mini Chocolate Bars are a fan favorite, made from decadent milk chocolate filled with a creamy yogurt-based cream and bits of fresh strawberry. It's ideal for those looking to satisfy a craving for fruit and chocolate while being mindful of their serving size, since each package contains 11 individually wrapped bars — perfect for a quick little treat whenever you need it.
One person on Facebook praised the packaging and admitted they can't buy just one of these, saying, "I really like the strawberry yogurt bars. I usually get a couple packs every time I see them. I really like that they're individually wrapped." Another fan, on Reddit, called these fruit-forward mini chocolate bars, "A nice little treat that I shove in the back of my cabinet and surprise myself with later." If you see these in stock at your local Aldi, make sure you grab them because someone else will if you don't!
You can purchase the Choceur Strawberry Yogurt Filled Mini Chocolate Bars at Aldi for $3.65.
6. Moser Roth Sea Salt and Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar
Reddit says Moser Roth chocolate bars are the best in the world, and that praise doesn't come from just one person, but countless. And this Moser Roth Sea Salt and Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar is especially beloved — so much so that I don't think we could call this a list of best chocolates from Aldi without including it. High-quality dark chocolate is combined here with rich caramel and a hint of sea salt to create a balanced sweet and salty flavor profile.
Some people found this chocolate bar by trying a similar one first, like one Reddit commenter who said, "I was totally team sea salt dark chocolate until I tried the sea salt dark chocolate with caramel ... next level. You gotta try it!" Others agreed, mentioning how it's easy to eat too much of this chocolate. So, while these are worth trying, you may want to limit your purchase to no more than two or three because of how binge-worthy they are!
You can purchase the Moser Roth Sea Salt and Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar at Aldi for $3.29.
7. Choceur Superberry Blueberry Acai Dark Chocolate
You don't have to worry about making mistakes when picking out fresh blueberries when you reach for a bag of this Choceur Superberry Blueberry Açai Dark Chocolate to satisfy your craving instead. These have Fair Trade-certified dark chocolate covering a delectable center bursting with a blend of blueberry and açai flavor.
Some believe these to be a fantastic knock-off of the Brookside Açai and Blueberry Flavors Dark Chocolate. While equally fantastic, the name-brand version of this Aldi chocolate costs over a dollar more at retailers like Target — it just makes sense to buy essentially the same thing for less. But, if you think this Aldi chocolate is amazing straight off the shelf, consider taking the advice of one pleased customer. "Amazing in any form," they said on Reddit, "but they really are even better refrigerated so that they're a little chewier."
You can purchase Choceur Superberry Blueberry Acai Dark Chocolate at Aldi for $4.75.
8. Moser Roth Mint Dark Chocolate Bar
If you're a big fan of mint, this next well-deserving best chocolate from Aldi deserves a place on your shopping list. The Moser Roth Mint Dark Chocolate Bar features a rich dark chocolate made from Fair Trade cocoa, blended with a heavy dose of refreshing mint. Like a few similar chocolates, this Moser Roth chocolate has five individually wrapped bars in every package, so you can share. Or not — don't worry, we won't judge.
Described as having a flavor profile similar to Andes Creme de Menthe, the Moser Roth Mint Dark Chocolate Bar is also available on Amazon. While this is excellent news if you can't find any in your local store, do be aware that they're significantly more expensive when purchased this way. Based on the 4.4 out of 5 star rating of the two-pack of chocolate bars on Amazon, some certainly believe they're worth the extra cost. One person backed up their five-star review with praise for the bar's texture, mouthfeel, melting abilities, and more natural flavor profile.
You can buy the Moser Roth Mint Dark Chocolate Bar at Aldi for $3.29.
9. Moser Roth Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar
As an Aldi superfan myself, I can personally testify that the Moser Roth Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar has earned its spot on this list — in fact, it's one milk chocolate bar I recommend you try rather than skip based on my own experiences. I'm far from alone in my assessment, too. In a taste test on Tasting Table, this simple but well-executed chocolate bar was ranked third out of 12 Aldi chocolate candies.
Milk chocolate is the only ingredient in this chocolate bar, making it ideal for those looking for a clean, straightforward sweet treat without additional flavor notes. People with common food allergies should just be aware that this Moser Roth candy carries warnings for milk, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts. As long as those allergens aren't a concern for you, the 4.1 out of 5 star rating on Amazon should help you feel confident in this bar's quality. Among the written reviews, people heap praise on how creamy and smooth this milk chocolate bar is, while describing the overall quality as divine.
You can buy the Moser Roth Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar at Aldi for $3.29.
10. Moser Roth Toffee Crunch Chocolate Bar
In one online ranking of the best Aldi chocolates, Moser Roth Toffee Crunch Chocolate Bar came in first place — and it's no wonder why. Creamy milk chocolate is made with Fair Trade cocoa and features bites of golden toffee throughout. Not only does the toffee add a touch of warm, toasty sweetness to every bite, but it also creates textural interest against the smooth chocolate.
Some people say this chocolate bar makes a perfect end-of-day treat, while others say it's so good they have to buy two every time they go to Aldi. These praises aren't isolated, either, as the chocolate has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, where one reviewer said, "This is quality candy. The chocolate is creamy and tasty. The toffee pieces are a delicious addition." Still others use adjectives like delicious, fire, and wonderful to describe this decadent treat.
You can buy the Moser Roth Toffee Crunch Chocolate Bar for $3.29.
11. Moser Roth Orange and Almond Dark Chocolate Bar
I could describe to you why the Moser Roth Orange and Almond Dark Chocolate Bar is so fantastic, but one Amazon reviewer did it perfectly, saying, "The crunch of the almond pieces is just enough, without taking over the chocolate or orange, which are meant to shine." Luxuriously shiny, with the orange perfectly balancing the light bitterness offered by the dark chocolate, this bar is a winner.
On Amazon, this unique chocolate bar has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating with 86 reviews, proving that the praise for this chocolate is far from just one person's opinion. Others mention how delicious and crunchy these bars are, as well as how at least one of these Orange and Almond Dark Chocolate Bars has to make its way home with them at the end of each Aldi shopping trip.
You can purchase the Moser Roth Orange and Almond Dark Chocolate Bar at Aldi for $3.29.
12. Moser Roth Chili Dark Chocolate Bar
People have a lot of questions about Aldi chocolates, because they're so different from the American varieties everyone is so familiar with. But one thing most people can agree on is that many of them are among the most delicious on grocery store shelves — this Moser Roth Chili Dark Chocolate Bar included. A sweet, subtly bitter dark chocolate is paired here with a faint kick of spicy chili pepper, making this perfect for those looking for a sweet heat kind of indulgence.
Not only has this chocolate bar made splashes on social media, but it's been given a 4.3 of 5 star rating on Amazon, with one review saying, "I love the just right amount of chili flavor in it ... enough to give it a kick, but not too much." Some swear they're obsessed, while others heap praise upon the velvety smooth texture. Needless to say, this product has earned its spot as one of the best chocolates from Aldi.
You can purchase the Moser Roth Chili Dark Chocolate Bar at Aldi for $3.29.
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