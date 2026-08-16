Aldi is a private label retailer with an abundance of high-quality products at affordable prices, from delicious bakery items to beloved frozen foods and beyond. Out of the many great products offered by the store, some of the items customers most love are Aldi's European-sourced chocolates. Although some chocolates have a regular place on shelves, many unique varieties can only be found during holidays or special times of the year. When those limited edition options hit the shelves, they're often sold out so quickly it makes you wonder if they were ever stocked — and that should tell you just how great Aldi chocolate is.

There's a lot of debate online about which Aldi chocolates are truly the best, but there are a few options that regularly come up positively in online conversations, and these are often highly rated with other retailers like Amazon, too. After scouring the internet using nearly a dozen sources, I was able to compile this list of the 12 best chocolates from Aldi, according to customers. If you're looking for only the best fix for your sweet tooth, grab your pen and take notes. Let's get into it.