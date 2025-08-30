Expert Says Stop Making These Mistakes When Picking Out Blueberries

Blueberries are a versatile fruit that can be used in numerous dishes — from blueberry pie to healthy fruit smoothies and beyond, the sky is truly the limit. But, unfortunately, many people don't understand how to pick out blueberries. This can lead to wasted produce, disappointment, and an unnecessary loss of money.

During my time, I've picked, chosen, and used an innumerable amount of blueberries. Not only did I grow up on a farm, but I also live right next to the blueberry capital of the world, Hammonton, New Jersey. Plus, I used a lot of fresh berries when I worked in bakeries for more than a decade. All of this time spent around these delicious little fruits means I've learned how to choose the best options — mostly through trial and error. And now, you can learn from my experience and, of course, my previous mistakes.

I'm sharing with you some common blunders people make when picking out blueberries and advice for what to do instead. Use these tips to ensure you only choose the best, perfectly ripe options on your next trip to the grocery store. Ready to get started? Let's get into it.