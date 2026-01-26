Reddit Says This Aldi Chocolate Bar Is The Best In The World
Aldi is a known hot spot for delicious snacks, especially chocolates. According to some, Moser Roth Privat Chocolatiers makes what one Reddit user called "the best f****** chocolate ever in the world."
These large chocolate bars come in a number of varieties, many with their own devout fans. Users raved about flavors like vanilla white chocolate, cranberry, orange chocolate, sea salt dark chocolate, and many more. One Reddit user testified that "these chocolate bars were my gateway drug to Aldi, they were the first items I ever bought."
Each of these big, delicious bars is available for only $3.65. Some shoppers complain of recent price increases, but others pointed out that these are still unusually affordable for fair-trade-certified chocolates, which often cost more than twice as much. Their popularity means that some people's favorite flavors can be hard to find at their local Aldi, but luckily, unlike many Aldi products, these are also available on Amazon.
Why Moser Roth is better than big chocolate brands
The ultimate ranking of Aldi chocolate bars features multiple Moser Roth chocolates all over the list. They are clearly a standout choice among the many delicious chocolates available at this German-born grocery giant. But why is it that so many people think these are much better than domestic American chocolates?
What makes Aldi chocolate so delicious is, essentially, that it's from Europe. Moser Roth, like many of Aldi's other sweets, makes its bars in Germany, a country known for rich, delicious chocolates. The secret to the continent's extra-tasty chocolate lies in longer stirring times (a process known as conching), higher cocoa content, and less butyric acid than American chocolates.
Because American chocolate-making breaks milk down more than European processes, it creates butyric acid, which major U.S. companies use to prolong the candy's shelf life. However, the bitterness of butyric acid is also the reason why some people think American chocolate tastes like vomit. It's a stark contrast to the excellence of this Aldi brand. As one Reddit user put it, "Moser Roth is S Tier and light-years better than anything we make in the USA."