The Origin Story Of The Humble French Fry

We're not quite sure when the popularity of French fries exploded in the U.S. The ball started rolling in the 1870s through the 1890s when they started showing up regularly in cookbooks, but they really took off sometime in the early 1900s. On this front, there's debate: Did fries become popular around the turn of the century as some sources claim, or did soldiers in Europe during World War I develop a fondness for them, and bring them home? Whatever the case, they were firmly ensconced in the American consciousness by the mid-20th century when McDonald's made them a core part of their menu.

At this point, French fries were already popular in North America and Europe (and in former colonial possessions, primarily British ones, which is why they're called "chips" in places like South Africa, Kenya, India, and Australia). Today, the most likely explanation for how they became so popular is the rise of global American cultural hegemony post-World War II. One of the key faces of that hegemony has always been McDonald's, which kicked its international expansion efforts into overdrive in the 1970s. This is how you get the rise of French fries in countries that didn't already have them (particularly fry-loving Japan, where they are called "furaido poteto"), marking them as a truly global dish.

Wherever they came from originally, it took a collective effort to bring French fries to the world. Then again, it couldn't have been that much of an uphill climb because who doesn't love French fries?