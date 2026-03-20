I Tried 9 Store-Bought Queso Dips And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

There's a range of snacks that have a permanent place in my pantry or refrigerator, including healthy items like carefully picked out blueberries and frozen fruit-flavored popsicles. But one of my personal favorite snacks my household keeps on hand? Tortilla chips and store-bought queso dip. I love to eat this delicious combination when I'm watching a movie with the family, playing a video game, or just snuggled up reading a book. Truthfully, there's no bad time for chips and queso. For the most part, I've always stuck to the same two or three types and brands of queso, because I know that I enjoy them. Recently, though, I began to wonder whether my go-to choices were actually the best — or were there better queso options out there I simply hadn't yet experienced?

Thankfully, the opportunity to answer this question was presented to me through this ranking of nine store-bought queso dips. Even better, this means I can share my notes here so you can skip the personal experimentation and jump right to buying the best queso your local grocery store stocks. To figure out which were the best (and worst) options, I judged each dip based primarily on its taste and texture using my food industry background and other relevant experiences. Now, ready to discover which store-bought queso dip belongs on your grocery shopping list? Let's get into it.