9 Common Customer Complaints About Keurig Coffee Machines

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, a Keurig coffee maker was the popular, buzzy gadget on the market. This small kitchen appliance promised convenience in a cup with single-use, disposable coffee pods. These pods created cups, mugs, or to-go thermos flasks of hot java with the push of a button, making the rigamarole of setting up a drip coffee pot seem almost archaic in the process. Keurig coffee was fast, easy, and felt like getting a cup of joe on "The Jetsons."

In the late 2000s boom, Keurig machines were everywhere: Break rooms, hotel rooms, AirBnBs, conference rooms, libraries, music venues, even your local Jiffy Lube. The beverage brewing company has produced several different machine models over the years, from downscale mini options to coffee makers with milk frother attachments to brewers that can do single-use pods and regular drip coffee. K-Cups also come in a wide variety of flavors, thanks to corporate collaborations (with Starbucks and Dunkin') and Keurig's parent company, Keurig Dr. Pepper, creating pods based on brands under its ownership, like The Original Donut Shop and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, and even the discontinued Cambell's soup K-cups.

Still, these bells and whistles haven't managed to drown out negative online discourse about Keurig, and complaints seem to be as varied as they are plentiful. Keurig machines and the coffee they brew have become divisive subjects in the caffeine community. For the Keurig critics, they often return to one of these nine pain points as reasons for why they ditched their pod brewer and picked up one of the many Keurig alternatives on the market instead.