Alka-Seltzer Makes Cleaning Your Coffee Machine A Breeze

Break out the Alka-Seltzer because it is about to become you and your coffee maker's new best friend. Coffee machines need as much TLC as they give, and if you are dependent on that cup of joe every morning, then you know that when the coffee maker is clean, it lovingly makes for a tastier sip. Everyone makes mistakes when cleaning their coffee maker, but the coffee machine water reservoir is, in fact, a favored spot in the kitchen for germs like mold and yeast to take up residence. The water can leave lime or mineral deposits, all of which can slow down your drip coffee from dripping. The good news is that if you want better tasting coffee at home, cleaning this favored small appliance is as easy as plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is.

Alka-Seltzer tablets contain sodium bicarbonate and citric acid. Sodium bicarbonate, also known as baking soda, is a well-known cleaner. It is mildly abrasive, so it can scrub away dirt while removing greasy, grimy build-up and neutralizing any odd smells. When it reacts with the citric acid, it causes bubbles to form, releasing carbon dioxide, sodium citrate, and water. This chemical reaction loosens all those gross germs and calcium and magnesium deposits from tap water that might be lurking in hard-to-reach crevices.