Alka-Seltzer Makes Cleaning Your Coffee Machine A Breeze
Break out the Alka-Seltzer because it is about to become you and your coffee maker's new best friend. Coffee machines need as much TLC as they give, and if you are dependent on that cup of joe every morning, then you know that when the coffee maker is clean, it lovingly makes for a tastier sip. Everyone makes mistakes when cleaning their coffee maker, but the coffee machine water reservoir is, in fact, a favored spot in the kitchen for germs like mold and yeast to take up residence. The water can leave lime or mineral deposits, all of which can slow down your drip coffee from dripping. The good news is that if you want better tasting coffee at home, cleaning this favored small appliance is as easy as plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is.
Alka-Seltzer tablets contain sodium bicarbonate and citric acid. Sodium bicarbonate, also known as baking soda, is a well-known cleaner. It is mildly abrasive, so it can scrub away dirt while removing greasy, grimy build-up and neutralizing any odd smells. When it reacts with the citric acid, it causes bubbles to form, releasing carbon dioxide, sodium citrate, and water. This chemical reaction loosens all those gross germs and calcium and magnesium deposits from tap water that might be lurking in hard-to-reach crevices.
How to use Alka-Seltzer to clean your coffee maker
So how does it work? To clean your coffee maker, you will need two to four regular Alka-Seltzer tablets. Dissolve them in about 10 to 12 ounces of water and pour the effervescent liquid into the water reservoir. Turn on your brew setting, and allow it to go through a complete brewing process. The fizzing will help lift all the residue that compromises your cup of giddy up. After this is done, run water through your coffee machine two more times. This is really important, unless you like the taste of Alka-Seltzer mixed into your coffee.
This simple technique should get rid of any mineral build-up that can cause your coffee to taste less than stellar. Additionally, if you are a frequent traveler, then you probably know that one of the germiest spots in your hotel room is the coffee maker. However, you can arrive prepared and ensure it is nice and clean by packing a couple of tablets, dissolving them in water, and running the solution through the machine in the evening so it is ready to brew up your coffee in the morning. Take care of your coffee machine, or that of a hotel room, and it will take care of you.