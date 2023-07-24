What Makes Keurig Coffee Makers So Expensive?
Ever since they were invented in the 1990s as a way to market to the office industry, Keurig coffee machines have become common appliances almost everywhere you go. Maybe it's the coffee machine you have at your workplace, or maybe there's one sitting on your counter right now. Anyone with a Keurig can attest that it's easy, convenient, and can make a pretty good cup of coffee in no time. Those same people will also tell you that a Keurig is pretty darn expensive.
It's not exactly cheap to run out and buy one of these coffee machines, with the most expensive models running up a $250 price tag. Even the creator of the Keurig, John Sylvan, admits in an interview with The Atlantic that the high cost of the machines was one of the reasons he didn't own one. If all a Keurig basically does is make a cup of coffee, how can it be so expensive? The answer to this isn't in the coffee itself but instead in the very design of the machine itself.
The design of the machine drives up the price
What is it about these particular coffee machines that make them so expensive when compared to other machines? There are actually quite a few reasons, with the most notable being the cost and design of the machine itself. The main appeal of the Keurig is that it provides a cup of coffee or hot chocolate in an incredibly short amount of time and comes with many various features and settings — for example, you can select the size of your cup on the display screen before it's poured.
Keurig machines are designed to streamline the brewing process as much as possible, so each machine requires plenty of advanced, durable, and expensive parts to operate at maximum efficiency. Think of buying a Keurig like you're purchasing a new computer. If you want something that is efficient, top-of-the-line, and will do a good job, you'll want the machine in question to be as advanced and high-quality as possible. Undoubtedly, It will be expensive, but you take comfort in knowing that you get what you pay for.
Keurig aren't known for lasting a long time
Past all the bells and whistles, the basic function of a Keurig is to make you a cup of coffee. It certainly doesn't sound like a task that puts an incredible amount of work or stress on the machine. But you'd be surprised to learn that Keurigs aren't exactly known for having long working lives and usually have a lifespan of only a few years.
According to Taste of Home, Keurig machines reportedly last around three to five years before they begin to break down. It's simply that Keurig never designed its machines to last for an incredibly long time following prolonged use. It's a coffee machine that sits in your kitchen, so it's not meant to be a long-lasting appliance. Of course, the higher-end — and more expensive — machines could last you a little longer as their parts are of a higher quality and won't damage so easily.
You can either pay for a cheaper machine that will last only a few years, or you could pay a larger price for a machine that will be more reliable. It's important to note that regular care and maintenance can also go a long way in ensuring that your Keurig works for as long as possible.