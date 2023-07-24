What Makes Keurig Coffee Makers So Expensive?

Ever since they were invented in the 1990s as a way to market to the office industry, Keurig coffee machines have become common appliances almost everywhere you go. Maybe it's the coffee machine you have at your workplace, or maybe there's one sitting on your counter right now. Anyone with a Keurig can attest that it's easy, convenient, and can make a pretty good cup of coffee in no time. Those same people will also tell you that a Keurig is pretty darn expensive.

It's not exactly cheap to run out and buy one of these coffee machines, with the most expensive models running up a $250 price tag. Even the creator of the Keurig, John Sylvan, admits in an interview with The Atlantic that the high cost of the machines was one of the reasons he didn't own one. If all a Keurig basically does is make a cup of coffee, how can it be so expensive? The answer to this isn't in the coffee itself but instead in the very design of the machine itself.