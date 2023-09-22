How To Clean The Needle In Your Keurig Coffee Maker

With a Keurig coffee maker, making coffee is convenient, simple, and mess-free. However, if the brew's not tasting great, it can be game over. A Keurig coffee maker has two needles: an entrance needle and an exit needle. They each pierce the coffee pod from either end and filter through the water to make the coffee. Debris, such as coffee granules and tea pieces, can end up lodged in the needles, and that's why it's essential to keep them clean. It's not complicated — you only need a clean paper clip, a large ceramic mug, and a usable sink nearby. (And before you wonder if sticking a paper clip inside your machine is a good idea, these steps are prescribed by Keurig Inc.)

First, ensure that the coffee machine is switched off or unplugged. You don't want to accidentally push the "Add Water" button and scald yourself in the cleaning process. It's also a good idea to clean the machine when it's cooled. If you've just made a coffee, the parts you remove to clean could still be hot.

Once you've followed these preliminary steps, you can remove the pod holder and start cleaning. It's not rocket science — if you want better-tasting coffee, clean your coffee maker.