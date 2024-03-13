Keurig Finally Has Plans To Ditch Plastic K-Cups

Single serve coffee fans, your daily habit is about to get more eco-friendly. At least, it will eventually. Today, Keurig revealed long-term plans to introduce a more sustainable alternative to disposable plastic K-Cups. Called K-Rounds, the plastic-free and aluminum-free pods will be made of compostable plant-based material. You can expect to see them in stores ... sometime in the next couple of years, maybe.

The brand hasn't set an estimated release date, but according to its latest announcement, beta testing for K-Rounds and their corresponding machine, the Keurig Alta brewer, is expected to begin as early as this fall. No formal decision has been made to discontinue plastic K-Cups at any point in the foreseeable future, but launching this new, alternative product may make it possible to do so eventually.

Keurig machines make beverages quickly and conveniently, but the brand is considered controversial when it comes to sustainability because of its reliance on single-use plastics. While the Keurig Alta may not grace our countertops anytime soon, it's something Earth-minded coffee drinkers (and even those who use their Keurigs to make things besides coffee) can look forward to.