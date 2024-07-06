Why Campbell's Convenient K-Cup Soups Were Ultimately Discontinued

It seemed like the perfect, can't-miss product: Pairing one of the oldest and most familiar packaged food brands with hip, popular technology. In the 2010s, The Campbell Soup Company expanded out of the canned soup aisle into the coffee section of the grocery store with Campbell's Fresh-Brewed Soup. How does one brew soup, a product usually just poured out of a can, mixed with water, and heated? With Campbell's idea, customers could buy a special kit designed for use with the Keurig single-serving hot beverage maker — a plastic K-Cup pod containing broth powder is brewed into a bowl loaded with dried soup solids. The result: A warm, comforting soup dish ready to eat in just a few minutes.

While the product promised (and delivered) convenience, it proved to be a hard sell to consumers set in their soup-making ways, who were also likely just beginning to explore the possibilities of these potless brewing gadgets that were cresting in popularity. But for those who owned and operated these single-serving coffee makers, Campbell's Fresh-Brewed Soup was absolutely a convenient alternative. So what gives?