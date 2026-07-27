11 Of The Best Keurig Alternatives For Your Kitchen In 2026
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Keurig coffee makers are, for many, a godsend. If you don't want to brew a big pot of coffee, and you just want one cup at a time (without having to reach for a jar of freeze-dried instant espresso), they're tough machines to beat, brewing up barista-level cups in just a few minutes. The problem, though, is that Keurig machines are seriously expensive. These coffee makers can cost hundreds of dollars, and that's before spending money on the K-Cups you have to use in them, which are not only pricey but also difficult to recycle. Sure, you can get reusable ones, but some customers are increasingly feeling the solution might be to look at different coffee maker brands entirely.
Luckily, there are a lot out there, and if you're looking for a Keurig alternative, you've come to the right place. Whether it's because you want a change of brand, something more portable, a more affordable coffee maker, or a machine that's a little less wasteful, there are plenty of options. Most of them also have passionate fan bases, with some people specifically switching from Keurig machines to one of these and never looking back. Here are our top picks.
Nespresso VertuoPlus
Nespresso has a lot of machines, and most of them do the job of making coffee very well. Few, though, are as capable or as heavily recommended as the VertuoPlus. This nifty single-cup coffee maker has been singled out by countless industry professionals and customers as a strong contender for a Keurig alternative, and its built-in intelligence means your drinks are second to none. The Nespresso VertuoPlus works with recyclable coffee pods (y'know, the pods with the numbers on them), and each one has a barcode. This barcode prompts the machine to automatically adjust the amount of water it uses. There's no guesswork: You just press a button, wait for a few minutes, and you get a delicious cup of coffee, every time.
What's more, this thing is reliable. Reviews repeatedly praise the Nespresso VertuoPlus' durability — it's not only easy to use, but easy to clean. It also doesn't have the deafening industrial clang of some coffee machines, and it looks sleek and attractive. The VertuoPlus has been around for a few years now, and there are newer models to try in the Nespresso line, but if you want a coffee maker that's proven itself time and time again, you can't go wrong here.
Purchase the Nespresso VertuoPlus for $224.23 on Amazon.
OXO Rapid Brewer
Maybe you're tired of using a coffee machine. Maybe the price of a Keurig has put you off, or maybe you just want to experiment with a different way to make your morning Joe. Whatever your reasons, the OXO Rapid Brewer might be the answer. This gadget is cited by many as being a worthy replacement for a Keurig machine, thanks to its ability to make an excellent cup of coffee without taking up too much space — the fact that it comes in at under $50 definitely sweetens the deal.
The OXO Rapid Brewer follows the same principle as an Aeropress (crucially, different from a French press), but like that brand's original model, it has a pressurized chamber. This means the water is pushed through the coffee grounds with more force, creating super-strong, balanced, well-extracted coffee in just a few minutes. It doesn't just work for hot coffee, either: It's also excellent for cold brew. People find that it's so easy to use, it's eventually taken the place of their standard espresso machines, and for a piece of equipment small enough to sling into your bag when you go camping or head to work, that's a pretty stunning endorsement.
Purchase the OXO Rapid Brewer for $44.95 on Amazon.
Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker
One particularly annoying thing about some Keurig machines is that they take a while to heat up. This does mean that you get a piping hot cup, but the whole point of coffee makers is that they should speed things along, and waiting around for your Keurig to get warm goes against this. You don't have the same issue with Ninja's Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker. This snug coffee machine (which is way smaller than Keurig's) requires no preheating time: You just hit the button, and your coffee is almost instant.
This is a relatively simple machine, but it's got a few cool features that give it more versatility. Its frother whisk can aerate milk and give your coffee more lightness. Want a cappuccino or a classic latte? You got it. Its multiple brew settings, meanwhile, help you customize drinks to your liking. Plus, the fact that you can use both pods and grounds is a nice touch, and means you don't have to buy (or deal with) those little cups, which can be so hard to dispose of. Oh, and it's way more reasonably priced than most Keurig machines. We're fans.
Purchase the Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 (down from a regular price of $129.99) on Amazon.
Tastyle Single Serve Coffee Maker
Sometimes, you don't want a coffee maker with a big, flashy brand name. You just want one that makes a cup of coffee at a time, with no bells and whistles, and without costing you loads of money. If that's how you feel, the Tastyle Single Serve Coffee Maker is a must-buy. This simple coffee maker is raved about by reviewers and customers for its ability to make good coffee with no fuss. It's simple, compact, easy to clean, and looks good on your counter. What more could you want?
This coffee maker does fall slightly short if customization features are your thing, but if all you want is a great cup of coffee, it won't do you wrong. "This coffee maker actually produces boiling water, and also distributes the water in bursts, allowing the water to saturate the grounds in the pod for better extraction," says one customer on Amazon, who also mentions that it's a better alternative to Keurig, at a lower price. A particularly nice feature is its reusable basket, which makes it less wasteful, as you don't have to deal with all those leftover pods. Skip the name prestige: Tastyle has nailed it with this one.
Purchase the Tastyle Single Serve Coffee Maker for $59.99 (down from a regular price of $69.99) on Amazon.
Café Valet Barista Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Café Valet Barista Single Serve Coffee Maker doesn't promise the earth. Unlike Keurigs, which provide multiple brewing options and a bunch of fancy settings, this coffee maker is as straightforward as they come: It has a water reservoir, a tray for your coffee, and a start button. Its beauty, though, lies in its simplicity. Customers love that there's no fuss with this thing, that it takes no effort at all to operate, and that it's versatile. "It is super simple to use and conveniently uses K-Pods. Makes the perfect tasting brew," says one happy customer on Amazon.
Along with its ease of use, the Café Valet Barista Single Serve Coffee Maker is both lightweight and small. It's a great option for dorm rooms or studio apartments that don't have a lot of space, and it's unassuming in its appearance — it'll blend in with pretty much any other appliance you have. Producing coffee in just a few minutes, this machine works quickly and efficiently, and it won't cost you the earth. What's not to like?
Purchase the Café Valet Barista Single Serve Coffee Maker for $57.90 on Amazon.
Ninja DualBrew Pro
There's a reason why Ninja has not one, but two coffee makers in this list: The brand knows how to make machines that work, and work well. Its DualBrew Pro, however, is one of its more versatile options out there, and perfect for the person (or the family) that wants it all. The DualBrew Pro can make both single cups of coffee and full pots, as well as iced coffee, tea, and specialty brews. It does all of this with an intuitive, easy-to-use system, and comes with a frothing tool that makes your drinks even more customizable.
There's no denying that the Ninja DualBrew Pro is on the bigger side when it comes to coffee makers, and that it's slightly more expensive than some other options out there. When going toe-to-toe with a Keurig, though, it's a worthy competitor, and it's clear customers feel this way, too. "I had Keurig coffee machines before purchasing this Ninja. I will never buy another Keurig coffee machine again," said one review on Amazon, noting how low-maintenance the machine is and the quality of the coffee it produces. Plus, if you're used to using K-Cups, it's compatible with them — or you can use its reusable filter.
Purchase the Ninja DualBrew Pro for $249.99 on Amazon.
Chefman Caffeinator Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Chefman Caffeinator Single Serve Coffee Maker does what it says it'll do — quite literally. If you're looking to caffeinate your day without spending extravagant amounts of money on the means to do so, this coffee machine will do the trick, and it's got a surprisingly versatile range of functions packed into its small size. Compatible with K-Cups (although it also has a reusable filter), the Chefman Caffeinator has several size settings and strength options, as well as an "over ice" function. You can pre-save your favorite settings, and you can even adjust the distance of the cup tray to the spout, preventing any unwanted splashes.
This streamlined coffee maker will also look pretty good on your countertop. It's got a sleek, elegant design, with backlit touch buttons, a satin finish, and a pleasingly angular, Brutalist-inspired design, giving it a real visual appeal without taking up too much space. Customers note that not only is the coffee the maker produces good, but that Chefman's customer service is top-notch. With similar brewing times to Keurig machines, it's hard to go wrong with this one.
Purchase the Chefman Caffeinator Single Serve Coffee Maker for $79.92 (down from a regular price of $159.99) on Amazon.
Bruvi BV-01 Brewer
If you want a Keurig alternative that's consistently praised by industry professionals, reviewers, and those who have purchased it and used it daily, the Bruvi BV-01 Brewer will tick all those boxes. This coffee maker is a firmly safe bet and is undoubtedly a connoisseur's choice, producing a gorgeous crema on the top of its coffees and a flavor that rivals those in drinks made by skilled baristas. A big selling point for this machine is its environmental consciousness. Bruvi operates using B-Pods (which you have to purchase online), and unlike K-Cups, these are fully biodegradable. You just throw them into the trash, and time will do the rest.
That's all before you get to the options you have with this machine. You can choose to make coffee, espresso, Americanos, cold brew, iced coffees, infused drinks, or teas. There's even a "low acid" option, for people who like their coffee to be a little less sharp. The Bruvi BV-01 Brewer is also a feast for the eyes, with an attractive, curved design. Above all, though, the coffee it makes is second to none, and plenty of people find it to be a worthy alternative (and a better one) to Keurig machines. It's got a higher price tag, but if you're a coffee aficionado, it may well be worth it.
Purchase the Bruvi BV-01 Brewer for $348.00 on Amazon.
Nespresso Essenza Mini
If you want a coffee maker that you can tuck away anywhere, but don't want to compromise on the quality of your brew, you'll adore the Nespresso Essenza Mini. This coffee machine is one of the tiniest appliances around: At just over eight inches tall, it's compact enough to fit into the smallest of spaces, and it's an ideal choice if your kitchen has no more room for all your gadgets. Despite its tiny dimensions, though, this maker is mighty. It's won a huge amount of praise for its ability to produce speedy cups of excellent coffee, and while it lacks the sheer power required for a barista-level crema (regardless of whether you should drink it or not), for an everyday machine, it's a worthy choice.
This is also a machine you can feel comfortable investing in. Customers repeatedly point out how long-lasting it is, with models still working perfectly well after nearly 10 years of regular use. People also note that it whips up coffee more speedily than Keurig machines, and that the coffee itself tastes better. You know what they say: Good things come in small packages.
Purchase the Nespresso Essenza Mini for $189.99 on Amazon.
Cuisinart SS-10P1
Interested in a coffee maker that you know will last you for years to come? Then you're gonna love the Cuisinart SS-10P1. This coffee maker is prized for its lifespan, with customers using it for years on end without any problems or breakdowns. This sturdy piece of equipment is also a versatile one: It can work with either K-Cups or ground coffee, has a rinse feature which makes cleaning it much easier, and contains multiple cup size settings.
Importantly, too, this machine moves quickly. One of the biggest positives for customers is how rapidly the Cuisinart SS-10P1 produces searingly hot coffee, with no waiting around for things to heat up and no tepid cups that you wince your way through. The large water reservoir is also a nice touch, saving you from having to refill it constantly. It's especially nice in comparison to other, smaller single-serve coffee makers, which can sometimes feel less convenient than they're worth. What's more, for such a robust coffee maker, its price sits on the right side of affordable, particularly in comparison to Keurig machines.
Purchase the Cuisinart SS-10P1 for $119.99 (down from a regular price of $149.99) on Amazon.
Elite Gourmet Personal Single-Serve Compact Coffee Maker Brewer
You haven't seen how small a coffee maker can get until you've seen the Elite Gourmet Personal Single-Serve Compact Coffee Maker Brewer. Its name may not be that compact, but this coffee maker's dimensions certainly are: It's barely bigger than the cup it comes with, and yet somehow, it produces coffee that some customers say is hotter than their Keurig machines — and better-tasting, too. While this coffee maker has no bells and whistles, it does manage to make a perfectly serviceable cup every time.
It should be said that, for the price you pay for this machine, you do have to compromise on certain things. There are no options to make espresso or iced coffee, the build quality is what you'd expect for its price point, and some people find the cup it comes with a little fiddly and annoying. If you're looking for a budget coffee machine for a camper or a dorm room, though, this little machine does what it sets out to do well.
Purchase the Elite Gourmet Personal Single-Serve Compact Coffee Maker Brewer for $22.99 on Amazon.