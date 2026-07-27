11 Of The Best Keurig Alternatives For Your Kitchen In 2026

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Keurig coffee makers are, for many, a godsend. If you don't want to brew a big pot of coffee, and you just want one cup at a time (without having to reach for a jar of freeze-dried instant espresso), they're tough machines to beat, brewing up barista-level cups in just a few minutes. The problem, though, is that Keurig machines are seriously expensive. These coffee makers can cost hundreds of dollars, and that's before spending money on the K-Cups you have to use in them, which are not only pricey but also difficult to recycle. Sure, you can get reusable ones, but some customers are increasingly feeling the solution might be to look at different coffee maker brands entirely.

Luckily, there are a lot out there, and if you're looking for a Keurig alternative, you've come to the right place. Whether it's because you want a change of brand, something more portable, a more affordable coffee maker, or a machine that's a little less wasteful, there are plenty of options. Most of them also have passionate fan bases, with some people specifically switching from Keurig machines to one of these and never looking back. Here are our top picks.