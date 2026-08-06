10 Tricky Foods To Make In Stainless Steel Cookware

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Most of us belong to one of two very definite schools of thought when it comes to cookware ... either swearing by nonstick, or refusing to use anything that's not stainless steel. If you're part of this last group, you should be aware that there are some mistakes to avoid with stainless steel cookware.

One such mistake is trying to prepare tricky foods without carrying out the appropriate research first. Acidic food, dairy, and even candy are not as straightforward as other foodstuffs and can lead to a ruined recipe and ruined cookware.

We reached out to two experts to help us answer the most important questions: Which are the tricky foods to make in stainless steel cookware, and what's the best way to avoid unpleasant surprises? Cookbook author David Joachim, who is co-author of the award-winning reference book, "The Science of Good Food" and editorial director of the barbecue science website, AmazingRibs.com, along with Dr. Brian Quoc Le, founder and CEO at Mendocino Food Consulting, are in agreement: Some items may be more difficult than others, but if you go in prepared you should expect smooth sailing. Here are the 10 foods that take a little more skill to get right in stainless steel cookware, and what the experts say is really going on.