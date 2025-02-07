The Key To Perfect Fried Eggs Is Probably In Your Kitchen Already
Fried eggs perfectly encapsulate how some dishes can be easy to make but difficult to perfect. In fact, a chef's prowess is sometimes gauged by how they fry an egg. Because of how delicate an egg is and how quickly it cooks, the humble fried egg requires a mix of techniques and tools to cook well. There are lots of simple hacks for making even tastier fried eggs, and using the right pan is one of them. Fortunately, the right pan isn't a specific specialized piece of cookware you'll have to purchase to make perfect fried eggs. It's simply your everyday nonstick pan that you probably use for dozens of other dishes.
Different people, and for that matter even chefs, have their own version of the perfect fried egg. Whether you like them frilly and crispy with a runny yolk or silky with a jammy center, a nonstick pan will get you there efficiently and with minimal mess. Pans made from other materials, like cast iron and stainless steel, can also be used to fry eggs but are not as versatile or straightforward to use with eggs. The former needs to be seasoned while the latter has to be heated thoroughly to ensure the egg doesn't stick to the pan — possibly one of the worst things that can happen in the process. If harmful chemicals in the pan's nonstick coating are a concern, consider getting a ceramic pan, like Le Creuset's non-stick ceramic shallow frying pan.
A simple nonstick pan is the key to perfect fried eggs
Due to their versatility in cooking, most kitchens are equipped with at least one nonstick pan. One time-tested method for making silky fried eggs that are perfectly cooked is to sprinkle some water on the pan around the egg and covering so the steam cooks the egg evenly. Another way to get a similar perfect fried egg with no browning, velvety soft whites, and jammy yolks is to cook the egg slowly on low heat. Both of these methods are easy to execute in a nonstick skillet but much more difficult in a stainless steel pan, which needs to be heated to high heat to prevent sticking. You also have the option of using much less fat when frying eggs in a nonstick pan.
Fried eggs with crispy brown edges need to be cooked on high heat, which can be done in other types of pans. However, the nonstick variety can handle making crispy fried eggs just as well. Since eggs cook very quickly on high heat, it's common practice to spoon some of the hot oil over the egg to cook the yolk. In fact, this is one of Robert Irvine's pro tips for making the perfect fried egg every time.
Finally, there's the over-easy egg — a version of the fried egg that requires the most maneuvering because it has to be flipped. Once again, a good nonstick pan makes it much easier to get a perfect over-easy fried egg every time, provided you watch out for the common mistakes to avoid while flipping eggs.