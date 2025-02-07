The Key To Perfect Fried Eggs Is Probably In Your Kitchen Already

Fried eggs perfectly encapsulate how some dishes can be easy to make but difficult to perfect. In fact, a chef's prowess is sometimes gauged by how they fry an egg. Because of how delicate an egg is and how quickly it cooks, the humble fried egg requires a mix of techniques and tools to cook well. There are lots of simple hacks for making even tastier fried eggs, and using the right pan is one of them. Fortunately, the right pan isn't a specific specialized piece of cookware you'll have to purchase to make perfect fried eggs. It's simply your everyday nonstick pan that you probably use for dozens of other dishes.

Different people, and for that matter even chefs, have their own version of the perfect fried egg. Whether you like them frilly and crispy with a runny yolk or silky with a jammy center, a nonstick pan will get you there efficiently and with minimal mess. Pans made from other materials, like cast iron and stainless steel, can also be used to fry eggs but are not as versatile or straightforward to use with eggs. The former needs to be seasoned while the latter has to be heated thoroughly to ensure the egg doesn't stick to the pan — possibly one of the worst things that can happen in the process. If harmful chemicals in the pan's nonstick coating are a concern, consider getting a ceramic pan, like Le Creuset's non-stick ceramic shallow frying pan.