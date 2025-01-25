One Simple Mistake Is Ruining Your Cast Iron Dinners

Cast iron is often lauded for its ability to produce an even cook or bake by retaining heat. However, until it reaches your desired temperature all around, your skillet heats unevenly. For this reason, you don't want to start cooking your cast iron dinners until your pan or skillet has sufficiently warmed up. If you are guilty of this practice, don't feel bad — this is one of the most common ways of using your cast iron pan wrong.

If you think about it, you wouldn't place a casserole, cake, or roast into an oven that hasn't been preheated, and you need to apply the same philosophy to this cookware. When you don't preheat your cast iron and begin cooking, you are going to find that your cast iron has both warm and cold zones, where some food on one side of your pot is cooking rapidly while the other side isn't cooking at the same rate. To prevent this, you can either warm it up slowly on low to medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes, or you can place it in the oven and let it warm to the desired temperature. The latter will especially help combat hot spots.