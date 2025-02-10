No Cast Iron Skillet For Cornbread? Use This Type Of Pan Instead
Cornbread has long been a beloved side dish, especially in Southern cooking, and it's often baked in a classic cast iron skillet. The skillet's ability to retain heat evenly and create a crisp, golden crust is why it's perfect for making cornbread so irresistible. However, not everyone has a cast iron pan at home — but that shouldn't stop you from making the cornbread of your dreams. A stainless steel pan can serve as a fantastic substitute.
Stainless steel pans are versatile, durable, and often more affordable than cast iron (not to mention they're easier to lift!). They are great for even heat distribution and are non-reactive, meaning they won't alter the flavor of your food. While a stainless steel pan may not offer the same heat retention as cast iron, you can still bake cornbread that's moist on the inside and crispy on the outside with just a few adjustments.
How to cook cornbread in a stainless steel pan
Before you start your cornbread recipe, you'll need to prep your stainless steel pan. Stainless steel isn't naturally non-stick, so it's essential to grease the pan thoroughly to avoid the cornbread sticking. Use butter, vegetable oil, or shortening to coat the bottom and sides of the pan. For extra assurance, consider lining the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.
Starting with a cold pan is on our list of common mistakes to avoid when making cornbread, so you'll need to preheat your stainless steel pan to create a crispy crust. To do this, place the empty pan in the oven as it preheats to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it's hot, carefully remove it (using oven mitts, of course) and pour your batter in. This mimics the effect of a preheated cast iron skillet and helps the cornbread form a crisp bottom. Bake your cornbread recipe as usual and use the toothpick test or a cake tester when the top looks crispy and golden.