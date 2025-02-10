No Cast Iron Skillet For Cornbread? Use This Type Of Pan Instead

Cornbread has long been a beloved side dish, especially in Southern cooking, and it's often baked in a classic cast iron skillet. The skillet's ability to retain heat evenly and create a crisp, golden crust is why it's perfect for making cornbread so irresistible. However, not everyone has a cast iron pan at home — but that shouldn't stop you from making the cornbread of your dreams. A stainless steel pan can serve as a fantastic substitute.

Stainless steel pans are versatile, durable, and often more affordable than cast iron (not to mention they're easier to lift!). They are great for even heat distribution and are non-reactive, meaning they won't alter the flavor of your food. While a stainless steel pan may not offer the same heat retention as cast iron, you can still bake cornbread that's moist on the inside and crispy on the outside with just a few adjustments.