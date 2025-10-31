The Lesser-Known Steakhouse Method Often Used For That Crispy, Caramelized Crust

One of the best parts of a restaurant-quality steak is the crisp, delicious crust that locks in so much flavor. But if you've ever tried to recreate this at home, your efforts may have fallen short regardless of what techniques or pans you used. The reason for that might be an unusual piece of equipment typically only found in professional kitchens.

It's common for restaurants to use traditional broilers for steaks, where the meat is cooked by superheating the surrounding air. However, some steakhouses like Ruth's Chris, The Palm, and Morton's use infrared broilers instead. These also provide intense heat, but the method of heating the food is slightly different.

Unlike typical units' reliance on warming the air in the oven, infrared broilers radiate much higher heat with enough intensity to be directly absorbed by the food. Models vary, but some of the hottest professional models can reach temperatures of 1,800º Fahrenheit – over three times as hot as a typical home broiler. Scorching temperatures like these do a remarkable job of sealing in flavor and can cut cooking times in half.