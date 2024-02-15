10 Common Mistakes People Make With Tomato Sauce

Garlic burns very easily. Garlic's susceptibility to burning is mostly due to its low water content and its higher concentration of natural sugars like fructose. This particular combination means that garlic can caramelize exceptionally fast — you've probably witnessed a pan full of raw garlic in a saucepan go from a light golden color to dark brown in a matter of seconds. The fact that garlic tends to be minced makes it even easier to burn, since each little morsel is so thoroughly exposed to the heat. The bottom line: just about everything about garlic makes it prone to burning. Garlic becomes intensely bitter when it's burned, which will spoil the flavor of your tomato sauce.

The good news is that this mistake can be easily avoided. Step one: add onions to your saucepan and cook them first, before the garlic. The onions take longer to cook and they will also release extra moisture into the pan, which can help the garlic stay hydrated during the cooking process. Once the onions are translucent, add the garlic. At this point, lower the heat on your stove and saute the garlic and onions over low heat until the garlic is fragrant. You don't want the garlic too raw because it will be overpowering and pungent — you just want it gently cooked. It's important to be extra attentive at this stage, since the garlic's color can change very quickly. Once the garlic is golden, your sauce is ready for the next step.