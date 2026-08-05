15 Japanese-Style Kitchenware Finds To Look For On Amazon
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Mixing ancient tradition and futuristic innovation, Japanese culture has a unique balance between bustling energy and quiet mindfulness. You can even see it in Japanese cuisine, for which the dishware is super important. Cooking is regarded as a form of art, and the arrangement of the dishes is part of every meal's presentation. Whether you're of Japanese descent and living in the United States or simply love Japanese culture, you can celebrate that in your kitchen with some fantastic items on Amazon.
From rice and soup bowls to small and medium plates to cookware and utensils, Amazon has a great variety of Japanese-style kitchenware. Daily Meal has curated a collection of items that have received high ratings from customers. While some of these may not be totally authentic, the goal here was to keep the list as genuine and traditional as possible. Keep in mind that the prices provided are the typical price as of the time of writing and are likely to vary with demand and sales.
WHJY hand-painted soup bowls
This set of four ceramic soup bowls is perfect for all kinds of soups — from Japanese clear soup to miso soup to ramen. The 10-ounce capacity makes them versatile for serving shared main and side dishes, as well as for prepping meal ingredients or eating cereal and desserts. Featuring hand-painted floral and animal designs, they also provide a retro yet calming atmosphere for a Japanese-style table setting.
The set of four WHJY hand-painted soup bowls is available for $20.98 on Amazon.
DAHO GOMSU ceramic soup spoons
If you're eating Japanese soup in a Japanese soup bowl, it only makes sense to have matching spoons. These ceramic utensils have similar coloration to the above bowls — deep and soft greens, cream, and a soft pink. One of the best parts, though, is the slightly hooked handle to prevent the spoon from falling into your bowl. The other is the specially designed bottom so that the utensil stands neatly on the table.
The set of four DAHO GOMSU ceramic soup spoons is on Amazon for $14.99.
Yoshikawa Yukihira hammered saucepan
A common piece of cookware in Japan, a Yukihira pan has a lightweight construction to make cooking all kinds of recipes. Called tsuchime, the hand-hammered dimples in the base aren't just for aesthetics: They help the pan evenly distribute heat. This Yukihira saucepan by Yoshikawa is made of stainless steel and features a natural wood handle. Plus, it's suitable for use on a gas, electric, or induction stovetop.
The 1.7-quart Yoshikawa Yukihira hammered saucepan is $39 on Amazon, and larger options are available for slightly more.
imarku Japanese knife block and knife set
When it comes to kitchen tools, it's worth splurging on a good knife to ensure that your investment lasts and offers quality sharpness for safe use. So, it makes sense that splurging on all of your knives is even better. Founded in Japan in 1949, imarku uses traditional steps to forge its high-carbon stainless steel blades. This 15-piece set includes everything you need for cutting, dicing, and slicing — including shears, steak knives, a sharpening rod, and a block for storage.
The imarku Japanese knife block and knife set is available on Amazon for $149.99.
Benriner mandoline vegetable slicer
If you aren't the best at slicing vegetables into precise and uniform pieces with knives, you aren't alone. In fact, a Benriner slicer like this one is an indispensable kitchen tool in Japanese homes. It's the key to elevating your game at making salads, stir-fry dishes, sushi garnishes, and more for a beautiful meal presentation. It comes with interchangeable stainless steel blades for fine, medium, and coarse cuts (up to about 0.25 inches thick), as well as a guard to protect your fingers.
The Benriner mandoline vegetable slicer is $23.75 on Amazon.
TECHEF Tamagoyaki pan
One of the most common breakfast foods made in Japan, tamagoyaki is a rolled omelette that may have salty-sweet or savory layers. It's often sliced into pieces and added to bento lunch boxes and, sometimes, nigiri sushi. Tamagoyaki is so frequently prepared, in fact, that the tamagoyaki pan is specifically designed to make creating its distinctive rectangular shape easier. Constructed with heavy-gauge aluminum and a PFOA-free coating, this pan by TECHEF works on electric, gas, and induction stoves.
The TECHEF Tamagoyaki pan is on Amazon for $24.99.
Alas sushi-making kit
Sushi might be one of the most iconic Japanese foods, exploding in popularity across the globe in the 20th century. Now, there are at least a handful of grocery chains that sell fresh sushi, but nothing quite beats making it at home yourself. This sushi-making kit by Alas is the perfect assistant for that because it includes everything you need (26 pieces) — from a sushi knife to bamboo mats to chopsticks and rests.
The Alas sushi-making kit is $42.49 on Amazon in black, but natural wood and red options may also be available for less.
Selamica rectangular medium plates
Since presentation is so important when it comes to Japanese-style dining, it's helpful to have serveware in various designs. These Selamica rectangular plates are white and vintage blue, and each of them has a different vibrant design. Measuring 8.3 inches long and 5 inches wide, this ceramic dishware is perfect for serving appetizers, main dishes, sides, and salads for á la carte meals, including sushi. You can even use them as the main plate for small meals.
This set of six Selamica rectangular medium plates is on Amazon for $32.99.
GLAMFIELDS natural wooden chopsticks
Chopsticks are an essential utensil in Japanese kitchens, with the country developing a whole unique culture around them. That's why your kitchen isn't complete without a few sets if you're going for a Japanese-style vibe. While various materials are available, wood is the best type of chopstick for cooking and shouldn't be overlooked for eating. GLAMFIELDS has chopsticks made from natural woods, such as beech, Indonesian wood, and rosewood. Since they're available in various shades, you can choose whichever one pairs best with your tableware.
The five-pack of GLAMFIELDS natural wooden chopsticks is $9.99 on Amazon.
GTIEDIK porcelain chopstick rests
When it comes to Japanese eating etiquette rules, you should know that one of the most important is to never stick the chopsticks vertically into your food. You should always use chopstick rests like these porcelain ones from GTIEDIK. The white and vintage blue design pairs well with the tableware and chopsticks in this list. If you want a matching set, though, the brand offers similarly designed porcelain chopsticks, too.
The set of five GTIEDIK porcelain chopstick rests is on Amazon for $9.49. For a more colorful option, consider the cherry blossom rests for $14.99.
Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker and warmer
Established in Osaka, Japan, Zojirushi has been making household products since 1918. Its Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker is known for making restaurant-quality rice and lasting more than 10 years. It has various settings for the type of rice you're cooking, whether it's brown, white, mixed, or sweet. Plus, you can choose the texture for white rice — such as softer or harder than the regular texture used for sushi.
The 5.5-cup Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker and warmer is $259.99 on Amazon, while the larger, 10-cup version is available for $279.99.
Saikai Pottery traditional rice bowls
In Japan, it's common for each family member to have their own rice bowl, and they can be different sizes and made of various materials. The standard size, though, is around 4.7 inches in diameter to fit in one hand comfortably and be lifted closer to you — another part of proper Japanese dining etiquette. With a diameter of about 4.5 inches, these Saikai Pottery porcelain rice bowls are the perfect size, and each has a different design in navy blue.
The set of five Saikai Pottery traditional rice bowls is on Amazon for $26.20.
Eisinly tiny appetizer and condiment plates
For a traditional Japanese-style table setting, tiny plates are about 2.4 to 3.5 inches and used for garnishes, condiments and spices, or dipping sauces like soy sauce. Small plates are slightly bigger — 4.7 to 5.9 inches — and used for side dishes and desserts. These 4-inch plates from Eisinly fit right in the middle, making them great for all of the above. Plus, they're 1 inch deep to avoid spilling condiments and sauces.
This set of six Eisinly vintage design plates is $9.99 on Amazon, while a plain, modern white set is also available.
TANG PIN matcha-making set
Despite its Chinese origins, matcha has ancient Buddhist roots involving a Japanese monk returning home from studying abroad and founding "the way of tea" ceremony. That same ceremony is still practiced today, as are others. However, you don't have to adhere to the process to enjoy a frothy cup of matcha at home. This set from TANG PIN includes everything you need — a bamboo spoon and whisk, a ceramic bowl and whisk holder, and a sifter.
The TANG PIN matcha-making set is on Amazon for $33.99 and comes in several different colors.
Lxuwbd ceramic teacups
Once you've whisked your matcha into the perfect drink, you can pour it into these Lxuwbd ceramic teacups to maintain the Japanese-style experience. The handless cylindrical design has a 6.76-ounce capacity and can be used for drinking other cold and hot teas, juices, and water, too. Best of all, you can put these cups in the microwave to heat cold drinks and conveniently wash them in the dishwasher.
This set of four Lxuwbd ceramic teacups is available in various color options for $28.99 on Amazon.