The Best Type Of Chopsticks To Use For Cooking
Even if you're a pro at picking up pieces of sushi using chopsticks, you might not be so adept at using them for cooking. That's because apart from requiring special technique, cooking with chopsticks also calls for a particular style of the utensil. Daily Meal spoke with Ji Hye Kim, chef-owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who was seen at Seoul Salon's first ever Bunsik Brunch Pop-up in August 2024. She gave us a few exclusive tips on how to use chopsticks for cooking.
Regarding the difference between chopsticks for cooking versus those for eating, Kim comments, "It's mostly that chopsticks made for cooking tend to be longer and thicker than chopsticks made for eating." This helps protect your hands from getting too close to hot pans or open flames and burning yourself. Beyond the length and thickness, the material is also important. The ideal chopsticks for cooking are made with a material that is easy to grip and won't scratch your pan.
Choosing the right material for cooking with chopsticks
There are a few factors to consider when selecting the right chopstick material for your purposes. Ji Hye Kim explains, "For cooking, I prefer wooden chopsticks. Metal ones can potentially scratch your bowl or pan. Wooden ones are gentle and will still get the job done." This is particularly important if you have pans with a nonstick surface, which can easily get damaged and no longer function as intended.
Besides avoiding damage to your cookware, wooden chopsticks can be easier to grip. When you're cooking, this prevents them from slipping and falling into your pan, which can lead to potential burns when trying to retrieve them. What's more, you don't want chopsticks that are coated in paint or other finishes. These materials can chip off into your food or melt into your hot dishes while you're cooking, leading to health hazards or unwanted flavors. As such, plain, undecorated wood is a better choice.
Exceptions to the rule
Although it might be a general rule of thumb to use longer chopsticks for cooking, you don't always need to use a distinct set. Ji Hye Kim says, "for things like whisking the eggs for omelets, I just use my regular eating chopsticks and they work just as well." Since whisking eggs is typically done before they go in the pan, you won't have to worry about your hands getting too close to the heat source.
Another time you might not need thick, long chopsticks is if you're using them as a support, such as to get the perfect cuts in hasselback potatoes. Similarly, another cooking method that doesn't require different chopsticks is if you're using them like a sieve to filter the egg into hot liquid when making egg drop soup. As well, skip the long chopsticks if you're just plating food; you can use your regular eating chopsticks to dish out meals. With these tips in mind, you'll be able to choose which chopsticks are the right choice for your needs.