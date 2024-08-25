The Best Type Of Chopsticks To Use For Cooking

Even if you're a pro at picking up pieces of sushi using chopsticks, you might not be so adept at using them for cooking. That's because apart from requiring special technique, cooking with chopsticks also calls for a particular style of the utensil. Daily Meal spoke with Ji Hye Kim, chef-owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who was seen at Seoul Salon's first ever Bunsik Brunch Pop-up in August 2024. She gave us a few exclusive tips on how to use chopsticks for cooking.

Regarding the difference between chopsticks for cooking versus those for eating, Kim comments, "It's mostly that chopsticks made for cooking tend to be longer and thicker than chopsticks made for eating." This helps protect your hands from getting too close to hot pans or open flames and burning yourself. Beyond the length and thickness, the material is also important. The ideal chopsticks for cooking are made with a material that is easy to grip and won't scratch your pan.