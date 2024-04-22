The Difference Between Japanese Clear Soup And Miso

Miso soup consists of dashi and miso paste, or fermented soybean paste, which gives it an umami kick. Most recipes also call for vegetables, legumes, wakame seaweed, and protein sources like chicken, fish, or tofu. For instance, a savory miso soup can be made with napa cabbage, shrimp, miso paste, chicken breast, herbs, and other ingredients. The resulting flavor is rich, savory, and salty due to the miso paste.

However, different types of miso will impart different flavors to the dish. For example, white miso paste is rather sweet, whereas red miso has a salty taste. Brown rice miso, or genmai miso, on the other hand, boasts an earthy flavor with nutty notes. This thick paste is mixed into the stock, which typically contains dried bonito flakes, dried shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried fish, and other traditional ingredients.

Japanese clear soup starts with dashi, too, but apart from that, it's very different from miso soup. Typical ingredients include soy sauce, shiitake or shimeji mushrooms, leafy greens, bamboo shoots, corn, and daikon radish, depending on what's in season. The veggies are strained from the broth, resulting in a clear, light soup with a refreshing flavor profile. Its taste is more subtle than miso soup and depends largely on the vegetables used.