A Good Knife Is A Kitchen Tool Worth Splurging On (And Here's Why)

If you are in the market for a new kitchen knife, there are a few factors to consider before making a decision. A good knife is one of the most valuable tools at a chef's disposal in the kitchen. No matter what food you are chopping, slicing, or cutting up, an excellent blade makes a world of difference. The quality of your kitchen knife should be a top priority to maintain safety and efficiency while cooking.

Kitchen knives come in a wide range of price options. At the same store, you may find a budget option for under $20, a set of celebrity chef-branded knives for $50, and a singular chef's knife that will cost hundreds. It may be tempting to make your purchase based on price, opting for a cheaper set with more knives rather than a more expensive singular option or smaller collection. In the long run, the budget version is usually made of a lesser quality steel that wears down quicker with each use, which can lead to injuries while cooking. A solid knife made of high-quality steel holds its shape and sharpness for a longer period of time, giving you a safer, better cutting experience every time you reach for it.