Why Your Homemade Rice Never Tastes As Good As A Japanese Restaurant's
At ShoMon in Seattle, head master chef Masaki Nishioka has a front-row view of what makes Japanese rice memorable — and why the version many people make at home often misses the mark. In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Masaki-san pointed to three key factors that restaurants take seriously: water, rice, and method.
But beyond just technique, the details set restaurant rice apart — from the aroma that hits the table before the bowl even lands to the subtle sweetness that lingers after each bite. Homemade rice, by comparison, often comes out dull: Unevenly cooked, bland, and lacking the sticky, glossy texture for which short-grain Japanese rice is known. "Japanese restaurants often use soft mineral-balanced water, which enhances the rice's natural sweetness," Masaki-san said.
It's a small but impactful detail that's often missing from home setups. With water quality playing a quiet but critical role, even well-intentioned efforts can fall short before the rice cooks. The grain itself also matters more than most people may think. Add in the difference in how that rice is handled and prepared, and it's no surprise the results taste like two different foods entirely.
The rice variety restaurants actually use
When it comes to Japanese cuisine, the rice isn't just filler — it's the part around which everything else orbits. That's why restaurants don't settle for whatever's on the shelf. Masaki Nishioka told Daily Meal, "Koshihikari is the top choice, particularly from Niigata Prefecture."
Masaki-san described it as having "an ideal balance of stickiness and aroma" — precisely the kind of subtlety that can make plain white rice feel like a complete experience. It's also one of the best things to buy in an Asian grocery store if you're going for that same depth at home. And for those without a nearby specialty market, Koshihikari from Niigata is available on Amazon in a variety of sizes.
Masaki-san also recommended Tsuyahime, a high-quality rice from Yamagata Prefecture (also available on Amazon), mentioning that it's "known for its sweetness and texture." Tsuyahime also tends to be quite firm and sticky, which makes it well-suited for dishes where structure is important — like rice balls or donburi, where the grains need to hold together without getting gummy.
Both types are selected with intention, and that's the takeaway here. These aren't just "short grain" labels — they're regional staples chosen for how they behave during cooking and how well they pair with the rest of the meal. That level of attention rarely comes from picking up the first bag labeled "sushi rice."
The small steps that change everything
Even with the proper rice, your method still matters. Head master chef Masaki Nishioka emphasized that paying attention to rinsing, soaking, and water measurements can make a noticeable difference — not just in taste, but in texture — making rice taste like it came from a restaurant instead of your stovetop. Rinsing aims to get rid of the extra starch without damaging the grains — a few gentle washes are usually enough. "Soak in cold water for 30 minutes to 1 hour to allow full water absorption," Masaki-san suggested, adding that it's better to soak the rice in the fridge in warmer climates.
He also pointed out that the soaking water is more than just part of the preparation; it becomes part of the final result. "Cook with the same soaking water to retain absorbed minerals," Masaki-san said. He recommends a 1-to-1⅓ rice-to-water ratio, and once the rice finishes cooking, don't let it sit. "Fluff the rice immediately after cooking to prevent clumping and excess moisture retention from condensation inside the rice cooker," he added.
Masaki-san noted that Japanese rice cookers (like this Comfee version) take care of a lot of this automatically, which is one reason they regularly produce quality rice. But even without one, Masaki-san shared a simple addition to improve the outcome. "For daily meals, adding a small piece of dried kombu (kelp) while cooking enhances umami and brings out the rice's natural sweetness," Masaki-san said.
It's the kind of care that gives even a simple bowl of rice — like the ones served in traditional Japanese breakfasts – a lot more depth than you'd expect. Just don't reach for the vinegar unless you're making sushi. "Rice vinegar is added only when making sushi rice, not regular white rice," he said.